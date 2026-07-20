Triumph Is Showcasing Its Bikes at Silverstone Track Days in the Hands of Experts, Not The Public

This is a bit of a stinger for those living in the US, but across the pond in the UK, Triumph is running some great promotions. The Hinkley brand has announced a new partnership with Silverstone’s Bike Track Days, delivering an exclusive experience where Silverstone’s expert instructors showcase the full capability of Triumph’s latest high‑performance motorcycles on track.

The collaboration means riders will benefit from Silverstone's world-class instructors, who will demonstrate the performance of Triumph’s newest models, including the Street Triple RX, Street Triple RS, Speed Triple RX, Speed Triple RS, and the flagship Speed Triple RR. And I can speak from personal experience when I tell you the Speed and Street Triple lineups produce astonishingly good motorcycles.

This all sounds great, but there's a caveat, and a pretty big one at that. It will only be the instructors riding the bikes for the whole day, not the riders attending. The instructors will showcase what the bikes can do through live demonstrations, guided laps, and technical insight, so customers gain a deeper understanding of how these bikes perform at the highest level.

What do you think?

This is a bit of a bummer for anyone thinking they might be able to spin a lap and try out a bike for themselves, but still a good chance for potential customers to see what these bikes can do on the track. And Triumph is adamant that owners should ride these bikes on track. The program is supposed to reinforce Triumph’s commitment to showcasing its motorcycles exactly where they belong—on the track

The partnership between Triumph and Silverstone's elite instructor team is meant to create a platform where performance is not just described, but demonstrated. Sessions will be available throughout the season at Silverstone. You can search “Silverstone bike track days” for booking details and click here for more information about the program.

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