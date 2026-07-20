Vespa Might Mean 'Wasp,' But Right Now It's A Bee Going From Flower To Flower With Its Latest Luxury Collab

Have you ever made ratatouille? Or at least seen the fine Disney/Pixar film of the same name, so you have some idea of the beautiful, rustic French dish I'm talking about?

I'm asking because Vespa's latest collaboration, with the Italian restaurant Gigi, made me ponder something that I somehow hadn't pondered before. And believe me, it's an odd gap, if you know me; this is just the way my brain works a lot of the time.

In any case, if you, like me, see this scooter and this collaboration, and it also instantly causes you to ponder whether or not there's an Italian analogue of ratatouille (because seriously, all the math is mathing for exactly such a dish to exist, if you know anything about Italian food), I'm going to put your mind at ease right now. Why? Because yes, there exists just such a dish, and it's called ciambotta.

And get this: Not only is ciambotta loaded with tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant, and onion; ciambotta (or giambotta, depending on where you are) also adds potatoes to the party! Seriously, now I really need to try making it; I've made my fair share of ratatouille before, but adding potatoes is clearly a stroke of genius.

Plenty of fresh herbs and olive oil are in the mix, of course; and naturally, some beautiful, fresh, crusty bread is a must to enjoy with this hearty, rustic stew that's bursting with summer vegetable flavor.

Photos by: Vespa Photos by: Vespa

It's bright, it's colorful, it's bursting with joy; just like the Vespa x Gigi Primavera 125 collaboration. And since this latest special edition comes with a sweet chrome rear rack topped with a gorgeous little wicker picnic basket, you'll even have somewhere to stash your ciambotta and fresh bread as you zoom off to enjoy a beautiful al fresco picnic anywhere you choose.

This little guy is a gorgeous bright yellow with chrome and cognac accents, and includes a chrome front luggage rack with leather straps that match the saddle, ready to strap your beach towel (or picnic blanket, I might be so bold as to suggest) down for your travels. The beautiful leather saddle also features contrasting ivory-colored stitching and piping, all the better to draw your eye to the fine details that set it apart from other Primavera 125s you might see on the road. The ivory-colored wheels, too, add a little extra sparkle to the festivities.

It's a collaboration with Gigi Rigolatto, a restaurant group with a handful of locations in renowned travel destinations: Saint-Tropez, Paris, Rome, Miami and Dubai, to name a few. Two examples of this special edition will in fact be on display at the Gigi Saint-Tropez location over the course of Summer 2026.

What do you think?

For the moment, this special edition has only been announced for Europe, and you can preorder it through the Vespa website, starting at 12,000€ (that's around US $13,731 at the time of writing). I reached out to Piaggio Group Americas to ask if there are plans to release it in the US, and at this time, they say there are unfortunately no such plans.

If you're in Europe, though, good news: Another sweet Vespa Primavera 125 option just dropped! Do you want it, or has another one caught your eye instead (such as, say, the Ottantesimo)? Let me know in the comments.

Gallery: Vespa x Gigi Primavera 125 8 Source: Vespa

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