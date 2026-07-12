Some Rare-Ass Ducatis Are Heading To Auction

I’ve been lucky enough to visit the Ducati factory in Borgo-Panigale no less than six times. On one of those occasions, in the latter part of 2024, I noticed a few dozen bikes sequestered in the corner of the factory floor. The bikes were covered in an effort to conceal their identity; however, the Panigale V4S silhouette was unmistakable. I asked my friend Max - who now works behind closed doors at Ducati Corse - what was hiding in plain sight.

“Something special. Let me show you,” he responded.

Beneath the bike cover was a 2024 Ducati Panigale V4S Bagnaia MotoGP Replica, built to honor Francesco Bagnaia's second consecutive MotoGP championship in 2023. It was finished in Giallo Ducati Misano race colors and signed by the two-time champion. Only 263 examples were produced, each numbered accordingly and signed, too.

But how does someone acquire one of these limited-edition Ducati Panigale replicas? Is there a secret oath that must be sworn, followed by some kind of ritualistic ceremony and the spilling of blood and wine? Turns out it’s not that dramatic (unfortunately?). If you missed your chance to order one from the factory, you’ll have to wait for an example to turn up at auction, and as luck would have it, not one but three are currently being offered at Iconic Auctioneers' upcoming Kempton Park motorcycle sale.

Photo by: Iconic Auctioneers

Crossing the auction block on Saturday, July 18 are three numbered Ducati Panigale V4S MotoGP and WorldSBK replicas celebrating Pecco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista. These bikes will headline Iconic Auctioneers' Kempton Park sale, which will take place at Kempton Park Racecourse. Of course, if you can’t attend the event in Surrey, England, you can always register to bid online.

The first bike up for auction is the aforementioned 2024 Ducati Panigale V4S Bagnaia MotoGP Replica, which is number 002 of the 263 bikes made available worldwide. There’s also an earlier example, a 2023 Bagnaia Replica celebrating his first MotoGP title in 2022, which also happens to be number 002, only this example comes from a production run of just 260 bikes. Oh, and it has exactly one mile on the odometer!

Photo by: Iconic Auctioneers

The third bike being made available by Iconic Auctioneers is a 2024 Panigale V4S Bautista WorldSBK Replica, which was built in Borgo-Panigale to celebrate Alvaro Bautista's 2023 World Superbike Championship. Just 219 examples of this machine were built, and this particular one was signed by Bautista and includes the original paperwork and Ducati's track-only accessory kit.

According to the team at VisorDown, “all three bikes are expected to sell for between £30,000 and £40,000,” which suggests they’re more likely to collect dust as ornaments at a Ducati dealership, or in the collection of an enthusiast, than they are to be spun around a racetrack at speed.

What do you think?

Maybe I’m wrong, though. Because after all, these bikes - as bespoke as they may be - were built to be ridden at the absolute limit, with that 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine singing its song, and some 209 horsepower pushing you through time and space. Perhaps you should be required to participate in an ancient Ducati ritual before you’re allowed to own one?

You can check out all three limited-edition Ducati Panigale replicas on the Iconic Auctioneers website.

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