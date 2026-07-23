You Need To See This Insane Custom ATV Build. It's Carved Out Of Wood

If you've ever been absolutely gobsmacked by the sight of someone seemingly bending metal to their will with the power of machines, then you're probably going to have a similar experience with this video. Wood, no matter what kind it is, tends to be quite a bit softer. Still, it requires special handling, tools, and techniques to bring out the best in it. And just like raw metal, it's also probably a good idea to coat it in some kind of clear, protective layer when you're done.

ND Woodworking Art builds somewhat improbable, always incredibly impressive rideable masterpieces out of (you guessed it) wood. They're usually powered with low-power electric motors and batteries, so they can easily (and relatively safely) be ridden, even with a child on board.

This particular example is an oversize ATV, complete with a steel frame, handlebars, and wheels. The majority of its construction is a variety of carefully shaped pieces of wood, and the amount of care that goes into sculpting them to fit the vision is kind of astonishing. You haven't lived until you've seen someone chisel out the lines in a wooden seat, in a way that resembles the stitching you might see on a leather automotive seat.

If that's not impressive enough, then you have to see how he carves the tread into the wooden spare tire that's mounted (clearly only for decoration) on the back. It mimics the actual rubber tread on the working tires quite well, but of course is a handcrafted piece instead of a mass-produced piece of rubber like the real tires are.

What do you think?

The brakes appear to be mineral oil hydraulic ones, similar to the ones you might find on a bicycle. It's not clear whether this behemoth has a reverse gear, though I'd hope that it does; even though it's wood, it still could probably make use of Reverse given its oversized nature.

In any case, it's really cool to watch it come together, and even better to see father and son out for a joyride after the clear varnish has set and it's ready to go outside. Remember joy? It's still there; you just have to look (and maybe work) for it. Here's your sign to go out and find yours!

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