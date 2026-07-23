BRP Is Donating $35k To Tread Lightly! To Better Trail Access and Conservation

We need all the help we can get these days in regard to public land advocacy. Because the wolves, the barbarians, or whatever enemy you ascribe to them, are most definitely at the gates.

Between the attacks on public lands from Congressional representatives, to those within the Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management, or Department of Agriculture, to even our own supposed "advocacy groups," almost everyone seems hellbent to sell off, do away with, or give away the lands we use to off-road, snowmobile, hunt, fish, hike, climb, camp, and otherwise recreate on. Almost, however, is the operative word.

A few weeks back, we reported on the partnership of BRP—the parent company of Can-Am, Ski-Doo, and Sea-Doo—and Tread Lightly!—a trail access and off-road advocacy group—working together for a "Drive 35" program, which sought to train 1,000 people in being better stewards and better on the trails. The idea was that BRP would donate $35 for every person who completed a series of courses, and the funds would go toward access initiatives, trail cleanups, and general off-road advocacy through Tread Lightly!. Well, they met that challenge and are set to donate $35,000 to Tread Lightly!, which is cause for celebration.

But better yet, BRP announced it'd give another 1,000 people the chance to help fund conservation and donate another $35,000.

"We are proud to partner with Tread Lightly! on the Drive 35 campaign and excited to see the powersports and outdoor recreation community rally behind responsible riding and stewardship," says Elise Auvachez Millot, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Government Relations and Corporate Sustainability at BRP in the press release, adding, "Reaching this first milestone demonstrates the passion riders have for protecting the places they love to explore, and we look forward to supporting even more projects through the next phase of the campaign."

And if you caught that last line, you're eagle-eyed, as I mentioned up top, BRP and Tread Lightly! aren't stopping at the first $35,000.

The program to get the next 1,000 individuals to take the Tread Lightly! course has already started, with BRP stating that it will donate an additional $35 per course, setting the goal for another 1,000 courses, which would bring the total up to $70,000 toward conservation efforts. Again, something we most definitely need right at this inflection point.

What do you think?

"The success of the Drive 35 campaign shows that recreationists care deeply about access and protecting our shared outdoor spaces," said James Boyd, Tread Lightly! Executive Director, "Thanks to BRP’s commitment and the participation of riders across the country, these educational courses are directly helping fund meaningful stewardship projects that will benefit outdoor enthusiasts for years to come."

You can sign up for Tread Lightly!'s Responsible Rider Masterclass right now through the advocacy group's website and help get BRP to donate some more money toward ensuring we all have public access to off-road trails for years to come.

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