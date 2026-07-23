Bajaj Is Working on an Electric Motorcycle. Oversea Markets Receiving First Orders

Bajaj has been making all the right moves. The Indian company came to KTM's rescue in 2025 and is now the controlling force behind the Austrian brand. Since then, Bajaj has implemented financial practices to turn the orange ship around, gaining recognition and making headlines along the way. So when I heard a Bajaj electric motorcycle was on the horizon, I thought it best to take note.

Bajaj CFO, Dinesh Thapar, shared that the Pune-based company is working on an electric motorcycle, saying to ET Auto, “Electric motorcycles are clearly under development and, all things going well, should start to see some launch happening sometime in FY28. Our priority on the electric motorcycle will likely be the export markets first and then the domestic market. Development work is already well underway, and we are beginning to see a clear timeline for when the product will hit the market.”

As soon as an Indian or Chinese manufacturer states that they're looking to launch a product to export markets, my mind instantly jumps to Europe and the USA. But it shouldn't. Bajaj is one of the top-selling motorcycle brands in many Latin American countries, and often fights for the accolade of the best-selling motorcycle brand in Colombia.

It's possible Europe and the USA could be the export markets Thapar is referring to, but given how electric motorcycles have been received in these markets, and how well the brand is performing in Latin America, it's unlikely.

What do you think?

Most affordable electric motorcycles that are used for delivery and ride-sharing services use a swappable battery architecture. If Latin America is the target market, we shouldn't be surprised if Bajaj uses similar battery-swapping technology.

It's also worth mentioning that, even though export markets will be the first ones served, the drive toward electric motorcycles could be a result of things closer to home. The walls are closing in on ICE vehicles in Delhi, and the days are numbered before you'll only be able to buy new two-wheeled electric vehicles. This could be Bajaj attempting to get ahead of the new regulations and using a more receptive market to launch the first models.

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