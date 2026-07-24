This Motorcycle Company Just Sold More Bikes Than Harley And Indian Combined. In Just Three Months

Royal Enfield is having an absolute banger of a sales year. This isn't just because it says so; it's because the numbers bear that out. Due to how Enfield and parent company Eicher Motors handle their accounting, April through June of 2026 is actually reported as Q2 of FY2027, which may look a bit strange if you aren't used to the vagaries of how some companies handle things.

Still, any way you slice it, a simple (and impressive) fact remains: Royal Enfield reports having sold a total of 330,427 motorcycles worldwide in the past three months of calendar year 2026.

Digging into the numbers further tells us a few things. Firstly, and probably not at all surprisingly: The majority of the motorcycles that Enfield sold remain in India. Since that's the largest motorcycle market in the world, and since Enfield is quite popular in its home market, that's pretty much always the case.

Also, the majority of the motorcycles sold are models with engine capacity up to 350cc. How big is this majority for the past three months? Try 294,626 bikes that are 350cc and below. If you want to talk about anything larger capacity than that, then bikes above 350cc sold in the past quarter totaled 35,801.

It's worth noting that while overall numbers are quite strong, international sales are actually down a bit year on year. In total, for April through June 2026, Enfield reported selling 29,253 total motorcycles, compared to 36,749 for the same period in 2025.

What Does This Tell Us?

Things are undeniably tough for a lot of people right now, with more than enough economic uncertainty and unease to go around. In times like these, if people are looking for motorcycles (as they frequently are for daily transport in many places outside the US), they're often looking for a solid, reliable bargain. And since most places where people rely on motorbikes for everyday transportation favor lower-displacement machines, that's primarily what's going to sell well.

What do you think?

None of this is earth-shattering news, I understand. But this is the tale that these numbers are telling. It's the same reason why Honda's global motorcycle sales are carrying the brand through rough times on its automotive side.

Even though it's 2026 and not 1946, a simple fact remains: People need inexpensive, reliable transportation. And companies that recognize and can provide this to them will continue to do well. It's hard to go to work and feed your family every day if you don't have a reliable way to get there, right? Right.

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