Kove’s Next Rally-Inspired ADV Motorcycle Might Be Smaller, Cheaper, And Way Smarter

Kove’s 450 Rally made a name for itself by offering something the adventure market doesn’t get nearly enough of: a lightweight, genuinely rally-inspired motorcycle that isn’t just a tall street bike wearing knobby tires and a plastic beak. Now, patent drawings suggest Kove may be preparing a smaller sibling, and this one could be aimed at riders who like the Dakar cosplay but don’t necessarily want the full Dakar commitment.

The new machine is being referred to as the Kove 350 Rally, although Kove hasn’t officially confirmed the name, specifications, or whether it’ll reach production. Visually, it looks more approachable than the 450 Rally, with a lower sculpted seat, slimmer bodywork, road-friendly equipment, and proportions that seem better suited to everyday use. It still keeps the rally flavor, but without looking like it expects you to cross Mauritania before lunch.

The bigger mystery is what’s powering it. VisorDown believes the patent drawings show a parallel-twin engine, potentially the same 344cc unit found in Kove’s 350R naked bike. That engine produces around 47 horsepower, which places it right at the limit for European A2 license holders. Borrowing an existing engine would also make financial sense, especially for a manufacturer still expanding its global footprint.

Photo by: Kove Moto

Australian Motorcycle News, on the other hand, sees things differently. Its report suggests the bike may use a smaller single-cylinder engine related to the one found in the 450 Rally. That interpretation arguably fits the motorcycle’s purpose better, especially when you look at what other Chinese brands are doing in the small-capacity adventure segment.

Voge, QJMotor, and Benelli have all leaned on relatively simple single-cylinder engines for their smaller adventure and trail-oriented models. The formula is easy to understand. Singles are narrow, affordable, relatively light, and generally easier to package inside a bike designed for riders who care more about manageable off-road performance than sustained triple-digit highway speeds.

A parallel twin would give the Kove more power and better highway manners, but it could also add weight, complexity, and cost. It would also push the bike closer to the growing class of 400cc and 450cc twin-cylinder adventure motorcycles, where competition is already getting crowded. A small single would give Kove a clearer niche and keep more distance between this new model and the existing 450 Rally.

What do you think?

Whatever engine Kove chooses, the patent bike appears to retain one of the 450 Rally’s most useful ideas. It uses low-mounted side fuel tanks that place the gasoline around the engine instead of piling it high above the rider’s knees. That should lower the center of gravity and make the bike easier to control at low speeds, particularly on dirt or when gravity decides it wants a closer look.

This could be Kove’s attempt to turn its hardcore rally formula into something easier to own, easier to ride, and easier to justify. The 450 Rally proved Kove could build a serious adventure machine. A 350 Rally could show that it also knows how to build one for normal people.

Photo by: Kove Moto

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