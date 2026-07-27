Bajaj Is Open to a Strategic Investor for KTM. So Long As They're In It For the Long Haul

Bajaj has done wonders with KTM since coming to the brand's financial rescue last year. The Indian manufacturer implemented new financial strategies, and KTM's Q1 financial reports indicate that Bajaj's new direction could point to salvation. Now, Bajaj has announced that it's open to bringing in a strategic partner for its Austrian subsidiary.

For context, Bajaj loaned KTM €450 million ($527 million) in 2025, which was essentially used to keep the company alive, start its restructuring, and finance a court-approved process to get the company back on its feet. Since then, Bajaj loaned approximately €350 million ($410 million) more and became KTM's majority owner.

Bajaj currently holds a 74.9% stake in KTM, and its Deputy Managing Director, Rakesh Sharma, clarified that, while there's no immediate search for a partner, the manufacturer is open to an alliance. Any potential investors will need to align with Bajaj's long-term goals for KTM, which appear to mean moving more production to India.

What do you think?

The core of the current strategy is to integrate KTM’s procurement process into Bajaj's established global manufacturing network, which is the critical point for investors, as it should improve profit margins and lower operational expenses. Of course, the only way this strategy works in the long run is to maintain the same quality standards we expect from KTMs produced in Austria once production is moved to India.

If Bajaj can keep KTM's quality high after moving more production to India, getting involved would seem like a no-brainer for any business with the capital. But, even as it stands, the KTM/Bajaj partnership is a tantalizing prospect for anyone with the money to support it because it's already bearing fruit. After a tumultuous 2025, KTM's numbers are up across the board, with a 125% motorcycle sales increase year-on-year and 2026 Q1 revenue up 70% year-on year. Overall, revenue from KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS was up by more than 151% in Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025.

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