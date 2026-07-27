Dax Shepard Had a 150-Horsepower, 2-Stroke Honda Pilot UTV Built For Fun

If you're unaware, actor, podcaster, director, and guy with a medium build, Dax Shepard, is a powersports fiend. In both his film directorial endeavors, Chips and Hit & Run, he's made them part of the show, as motorcycles, UTVs, and really anything with a combustion engine are among the great loves of his life. And like many of us, he's never been a fan of just leaving something stock.

Most folks who know Shepard's stable will likely point to the man's Lincoln, a beautiful hellion that was really the star of Hit & Run. But recently, Dax had CK Powersports do something that's properly batshit. Yet, it's also something that many of us older millennials and Gen X gas-swilling-lunatics probably always wanted to do because of one specific cult-classic movie.

Are you all familiar with the excellent film Heavyweights? More importantly, are you all familiar with the scene in Heavyweights where the children in the camp modify a Honda Pilot FL400R and jump the diminutive, old-school UTV? Yeah, that's basically what they pulled off, as they engine-swapped the old Honda motor for a 2-stroke snowmobile engine. It's now the definition of "send it."

What do you think?

The original Honda Pilot FL400R was powered by a 2-stroke 397cc single-cylinder engine, which produced a whopping...35 horsepower. It did, however, have fully independent suspension, a full cage, five-point harness, and that weird-ass yoke steering wheel that looked straight out of the film's prop department but actually came from Honda. It was pretty damn cool when it was new, albeit sorta slow.

And for someone like Dax, who prays at the altar of speed and power, if you're going to get one, why not make it insane?

According to Dax's Instagram post, "My deepest gratitude to Corey @ckpowersports for creating a Frankenstein machine worthy of a rip by Zeus on Mount Olympus. With an 800cc snowmobile motor swap and 150hp, this little bastard from the 1900s is the motorsports equivalent of the Honey Badger. We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Rideapart.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The RideApart Team

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