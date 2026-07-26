This Iconic Italian Motorcycle Maker Is Turning 105. It's Celebrating With A Big Party

Moto Guzzi is turning 105 this year, if you can believe it! That makes it a full 25 years older than its scooter-based Piaggio Group sibling, Vespa. To be fair, Guzzi did make a few scooters in its past, but of course that's not the primary thing that fans of all things two-wheeled know it for.

What's Guzzi doing to celebrate? Inviting everyone to come check out its newly renovated museum and factory facilities in Mandello del Lario, of course! GMG Moto Guzzi World Days 2026 is scheduled to take place between September 3rd through the 6th, and is planned to mark the world's introduction to what the brand is calling "a super-modern hub with extensive space for events, workshops, immersive experiences, and shopping."

Naturally, there will also be a massive parade of Guzzisti riding motorcycles from every era of the brand, from 1921 until today. The route will wind from Lecco to Mandello del Lario, and thousands of riders will likely be participating. From another brand, that might seem wildly optimistic; but from previous editions of Guzzi World Days, it's more likely than not to be accurate.

Gallery: Moto Guzzi World Days 2026 7 Source: Moto Guzzi

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There will also be music and live entertainment, food, drink, and lots of events that should be fun for the whole family. Amazingly, even though this is such a special time, the entire event will remain free to attend for 2026. However, you can't just rock up to the event on the day and expect to get in; you do have to register online via Moto Guzzi's special website, which is located here.

Once you register by providing your contact information, Guzzi will send you the official invitation to your email address, and you'll also receive your very own QR code to access your registration. Updates to the schedule and its events will also be sent to you if you register.

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