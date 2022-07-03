Voge’s Valico 300 gets a new Rally trim which includes more inspired parts and graphics as well as a bright color that’s sure to look good caked in mud and sand.

Last month, the Chinese manufacturer, Voge, launched the Valico 300 in Italy. Fast forward a bit and a new rally variation has come out of the brand’s stable called the Voge Valico 300 Rally.

Powered by the same engine as its base trim, a 292cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine that makes a decent 28.6 horsepower at 9,000 RPM, with peak torque of 18.4 pound-feet achieved at 6,500 RPM. The engine is otherwise connected to a six-speed manual gearbox and the engine is fed from a 2.9-gallon tank (11 liters). It’s important to remember that its fuel tank comes in at 2.9-gallons, but Voge claims that the bike has an average consumption of 72.9 miles per gallon. That’s about 200 miles on a full tank of gas.

The chassis of the Voge Valico 300 is made with high-strength steel tubes along with suspension that uses an upside-down front fork with up to 205mm of travel and a single mono-shock in the rear that features adjustable preload.

Front brakes measure 265mm in the front and 220mm in the rear and both are regulated by a dual-channel ABS system that can be deactivated when the roads get gnarlier.

Traction is handled by a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear. The bike sits on a wheelbase of 1,430mm and it has a seat height of 35.6 inches, or 905mm in metric. It weighs 330 pounds dry (150 kg).

As for its creature features and comforts, it comes with an LCD screen for its gauge cluster with your odometer, speedometer, tachometer, and gear indicator. There is also a USB port for charging your devices and its handlebars come with hand guards from the factory. The lights aren’t anything to write home about being halogen reflectors, but at least the rear lights are LED, which mimics the lighting setup in the standard Valico.

Gallery: Voge Valico 300 Rally

57 Photos

The price for the model comes in at €4,440 EUR, or about $5,000 USD. So far, only one color is available and that is the Lemon Yellow colorway and graphics paired with Anthracite.