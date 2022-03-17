Voge Valico 500DS And DSX To Include Aluminum Luggage Until April 30, 2022

Voge, a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer under Loncin, has recently been ramping up its initiatives of developing a stronger market-presence in Europe and Asia. It made its entrance in the scene back in 2019 with the launch of the 500R, a sporty naked bike with styling that matched that of Japanese and European entry-level, mid-bore machines. After that, the brand began dabbling into the adventure segment with the Valico.

Voge’s most popular models are equipped with a 471cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine. Those of you who are familiar with the brand would know that the engine is basically a reverse-engineered version of Honda’s 471cc parallel-twin found in the CB500 model range. Naturally, Voge’s bikes are popular among riders on a budget, as they significantly undercut the prices of their Japanese and European counterparts, while, on paper, at least, offering performance and features which are at par, if not even better.

Now, Voge just recently released the 500SC Trofeo in the Italian market, a retro-style roadster with a sporty appeal. Alongside this, the brand has also launched a promotion surrounding two of its popular adventure bikes in the 500cc class, the Valico 500DS and 500DSX. For those who purchase and register any of these two bikes until April 30, 2022, Voge will be throwing in a full set of aluminum luggage. This consists of a top case, side panniers, and all the necessary hardware to install them onto the bike.

Voge states that, in total, this accessory pack has a value of 1,300 Euros, or $1,469 USD, as the trio of aluminum cases normally retail for 900 Euros ($1,017 USD), and the brackets for 400 Euros ($452 USD). To sweeten the deal even further, Voge is slashing an additional 300 Euros ($339 USD) from the retail price of the 500DS and 500DSX. So yes, you basically get a brand new bike at a substantial discount, with over 1,300 Euros worth of accessories bundled in at no extra cost.

All that being said, the Valico 500DS now retails for 6,190 Euros ($6,995 USD) on the road, including the fancy aluminum luggage. Meanwhile, the more premium Valico 500DSX retails for 6,390 Euros ($7,221 USD) on the road. Do note that this promo is exclusive to the Italian market, and prices may vary depending on where in the world you are. With the riding season just around the corner, Voge is sure to flip some of these bikes, especially given the rising popularity of adventure bikes among younger and beginner riders.