In 2021, Honda updated its popular 500cc range with some well-overdue upgrades. Occupying a space that remains to be filled by Honda alone, apart from the occasional Chinese copycat, the 500cc class has long been a gray area in the beginner segment. Because of this, Honda could capitalize on the segment with more premium features. Plus, the outgoing generation of Honda's CB/R500 range of machines is undoubtedly looking a bit long in the tooth.

With that, Honda had upgraded the CBR500R, CB500F, and CB500X in Europe and Asia with some pretty fancy kit. For starters, it fitted the bigger CB650R's Showa BFF inverted front forks across the board. The trio of half-liter machines also got dual disc brakes, LED headlights, and slightly revised styling for a thorough refresh. The upgrade well and truly put Honda's 500cc range a step above the 300cc to 400cc class occupied by the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 400 and Yamaha MT-03. Indeed, the new CB500 range of bikes captured the attention of both beginner and intermediate riders in Asia and Europe, with generally positive reviews.

Finally, Honda has confirmed that it will be rolling out the updated CB500 model range in the U.S. market. Positioning the bikes as approachable and affordable street bikes, Honda also highlights the fun and enjoyable nature of each of the bikes. In terms of utility, not much has changed from the previous models.

The CB500F continues to be the lightweight, easy-to-ride naked bike that's a capable all-rounder. Take it to work on a daily basis, carve canyons on the weekends, and ride it with a passenger, it can surely do it all. Meanwhile, the CB500X offers a more adventurous twist to the daily rider, with its 19-inch front wheel and tall ground clearance. Last but not least, the CBR500R, now looking better than ever with its gold inverted front end and dual disc brakes, is best suited for the sporty commuter who enjoys hitting the twisties or the occasional track day.

Pricing for the new models is as follows: