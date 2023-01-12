On January 10, 2023, American Honda announced the return of eight bikes to its 2023 model lineup. Most of them should be available in Honda dealerships across the country in the first quarter of the year, for those who are looking to get a jump on the 2023 season. Only one model won’t hit showrooms until summer, so let’s take a look at all of them.

In January, 2023, the Honda Fury and XR650L should both make appearances in Honda dealerships. The Fury is powered by Honda’s 1,312cc V-twin engine, and offers suspension adjustability at both ends. Meanwhile, the XR650L is powered by Honda’s 644cc air-cooled big single-cylinder mill, which Honda says combines a nice, wide powerband with fuel efficiency. The Fury comes in Pearl Yellow, at an MSRP of $11,499. The XR650L comes in White, at an MSRP of $6,999.

February, 2023 is a big month for American Honda, as it’s when the majority of its most recent returning bikes announcement should be hitting showrooms. That’s when interested riders should be able to check out the CB500X, CB500F, CB650R, CBR650R, and CB1000R in person.

The CB500X and CB500F are both powered by Honda’s 471cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine. The CB500X remains Honda’s middleweight adventure offering, while the CB500F is its middleweight naked standard bike. The CB500X will come in Pearl Organic Green for 2023, at an MSRP of $7,299. Over on the naked side, the CB500F will come in Matte Gray Metallic, at an MSRP of $6,799.

The CB650R, CBR650R, and CB1000R will also be returning in February. The CB650R and CBR650R are powered by Honda’s 649cc, liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine, while the CB1000R bumps up to a 998cc liquid-cooled inline four. Color-wise, the CB650R will be offered in Matte Gray Metallic for 2023, while the CBR650R will come in Grand Prix Red. Meanwhile, the CB1000R Black Edition is still the order of the day for the new year. MSRP for the CB650R will be $9,399. The CBR650R’s MSRP will be $9,899, and the CB1000R’s MSRP will be $12,999.

If you’ve been scanning this list and wondering where the CBR500R is, don’t worry—it's coming back in 2023, too, but it’s coming a little later than the other 500s this time around. American Honda says that the 2023 CBR500R should roll into showrooms sometime in summer, 2023, and doesn’t give more specific information than that. Available colors will be Grand Prix Red or Sword Silver Metallic, and MSRP will be $7,299.