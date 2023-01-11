Honda Rolls Out The New ADV 160 In The Asian Market

When Honda introduced the X-ADV in 2016, it pretty much invented the adventure-scooter segment. Combining the long-distance capabilities of a maxi-scooter with the supposed off-road performance of an adventure bike, seeing the X-ADV tackle light trails alongside full-blown ADV machines isn’t an uncommon sight.

Naturally, the demand for a capable all-terrain scooter trickled down to the small-displacement segment, and Honda debuted the ADV 150, initially in the Asian market, back in 2019, and later launched it in the U.S. market in 2020. Now, some three years later, Honda has released a major update to its entry-level adventure scooter. For the 2023 model year, the ADV 160 is set to replace the ADV 150 in the ASEAN market. Launched in the Indonesian, Malaysian, and Philippine markets so far, the ADV 160 takes what was great about the ADV 150, and throws in improved performance and added tech.

In Malaysia, the updated model retails for RM 12,999, which translates to around $2,972 USD. Perhaps the biggest change to the scooter is the bigger engine. Compared to the 149cc engine in its predecessor, the upgraded engine has a 156.9cc displacement. The Honda ADV 160 now has 16 horsepower and 9.8 lb-ft of torque, up from 14.8 horsepower and 9.4 lb-ft of torque due to the redesigned platform.

The new ADV 160 receives a full complement of rider aids from Honda as well. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is effectively Honda's traction control system, is now available for the scooter. For riding on short trails or gravel roads, this can be turned off with the push of a button. Dual-channel ABS is also included as standard. Not to mention, the Honda ADV160 has an Idling Stop System (ISS) feature that improves fuel efficiency.

The ADV 160's slightly modified body work, which gives the scooter a more rough and sporting appearance, rounds out the revisions. A USB connector, a redesigned windscreen, a new LED digital panel, and 30 liters of under-seat storage are a few of the ADV160's utility-focused features.