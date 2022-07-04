What do you do when you’re not riding? Well, chances are you’re either working on your bike, thinking of motorcycles, or consuming content online about motorcycles. I, for one, find myself binging video after video all about motorcycles—sometimes the most random things, too, as long as they’ve got motorcycles in them.

That said, I’m sure series about adventure riding tickle your senses as much as they do mine, so you may want to check out the newest series from Warner Bros. Discovery and Shell entitled “Dare To Ride.” On June 25, 2022, the program had its television debut on Discovery Southeast Asia and India. It features some of Asia's most experienced riders as they make their way through some of the continent's most famous routes, while showcasing the rich culture of the region. Steve Crombie, a well-known professional adventure rider, serves as the show's narrator.

In a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, Lynn Ng, VP Head of Factual & Lifestyle SEA and Head of Content Operations APAC stated: “Warner Bros. Discovery remains committed to championing local storytelling and homegrown talent and we are pleased to partner with Shell on a new series that showcases the beauty of Asia through a fresh perspective.”

She went on to note that the series would highlight some of SEA’s most scenic destinations across multiple countries: “Featuring the stunning sceneries of Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and India, Dare to Ride puts audiences in the front seat as renowned riders strive to overcome physical, geographical, and cultural obstacles. Combining adventure and emotion with unique histories, cultures and landscapes, this is much more than a journey across Asia’s most challenging roads, it is also a journey of the soul.”

The new series from Warner Bros. Discovery and Shell seeks to showcase the rich motorcycling culture that’s growing around Asia, and centers around the stories of famous personalities from multiple Southeast Asian countries tackle challenges and embark on adventures across some of the region’s most scenic destinations. Personalities from countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines will showcase their skills, talents, as well as the breathtaking scenery of their respective countries. A total of six episodes comprise the first season of Dare to Ride, with the first one having already premiered on June 25, 2022.