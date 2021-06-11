Are you excited about the 2021 Honda ADV 150 scooter? If you’re in Japan, you have even more reason to be excited, because Honda is releasing a special limited-edition color in that market. It’s unclear at this point if there are any plans to introduce this colorway anywhere else in the world, so let’s take a look.

The color name as directly transliterated from Japanese is “Ross White.” The main color on the bodywork is a glossy white, accentuated by both dark and light gray striping. The ADV 150 badge is picked out in white for the “ADV” part and red for the “150” part against a black background, on a small side panel located just underneath the saddle. Apart from the reflectors and the rear shock reservoir, that’s the only non-monochromatic color accent to be found.

Black alloy split-spoke wheels, black mirrors, and a black lower body section down by the floorboards and looping down to surround the engine and radiator. Overall, the impression is of an attractive, rugged-looking scooter, ready for all your everyday adventures.

Just 1,000 examples of the 2021 Honda ADV 150 scooter will be offered in this colorway in Japan. If you’re interested, you can order one at your authorized Honda dealer in Japan between June 11, 2021 and August 31, 2021, at a cost of 451,000 yen (about $4,108) including Japan’s 10 percent consumption tax. The regular ADV 150 will also be available through your local Honda dealer throughout this period, if you’d rather have that color instead.

Interestingly, the price remains the same for both the regular and limited-edition colors. So, if you’ve been contemplating getting an ADV 150 and you really like this color, there’s no reason not to give yourself a little treat if you’re in Japan. It’s a nice-looking color combination, for sure, and one we think would definitely appeal to other markets.

Do you wish you got this color option on the ADV 150 in your market? Is there another color option you wish was available? Let us know in the comments!