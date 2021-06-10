As different countries cautiously reopen in the wake of the global pandemic, Honda Italia is co-sponsoring the world’s first X-ADV Cup in Italy in June, 2021. Given how popular that category-defining adventure scooter has been since its introduction, coupled with how many more people have seemingly discovered riding since COVID, such an event makes total sense.

The event will be held at Marcello Romano’s True Adventure Offroad Academy in San Giorgio Piacentino. It’s co-sponsored by Italian motorcycle publication Moto.IT, which will also be selecting reader entries submitted via social media to participate in this one-off event.

Italian X-ADV owners are encouraged to participate by posting photos or videos of themselves on social media—featuring their X-ADVs, of course. To qualify, entries must be posted no later than June 16, 2021, using the hashtag #coppaxadv and tagging both Moto.IT and Honda Moto Italia.

In addition to selecting readers to participate, the current plan is for unspecified personalities from the sport, moto journalism, and general motorcycle world to also participate in the day’s events. On the day, Honda Italia will provide all participants with X-ADVs to participate in a series of challenges. Presumably, all details will be revealed closer to the event, or possibly even on the day it happens. After all, adventures aren’t adventures if you know exactly where you’re going, right?

Of course, if you’re an X-ADV owner elsewhere in the world, you no doubt already arrange all kinds of adventures on your scoot. Since I’m located in the U.S., I don’t have that option since it’s not a scoot we get here—although I wish we did. If you’re participating in this event, I hope you have a most excellent and exciting time putting that intriguing scoot through its paces in the picturesque valleys of Piacenza.