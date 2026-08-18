More Youth ATVs Are Being Recalled Because They Can Potentially Unalive Your Kids

If it seems like just yesterday that we were writing about a recall for cheap youth ATVs that could injure or kill your kids, it was actually a couple of months ago. But that wasn't the first time. Or the second time.

And unfortunately, if the past is any guide, today won't be the last time we have to write about this. So for right now, here's what you need to know: If you or someone you know bought an inexpensive youth ATV under the brand name QEASET or HOVERHEART, model XW-A19, your kids need to stop riding it immediately.

According to a new recall issued by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the importer of these ATVs, Yamazuki, the model XW-A19 40cc gasoline-powered ATVs have multiple safety issues that could "[pose] a deadly crash hazard."

The problems include parking brakes that don't hold correctly, ATV speed limiting devices that don't correctly limit the speed for children who are age 6 and older, and no rear safety reflectors installed (which could prevent others behind the vehicle from seeing the vehicle).

These youth ATVs were primarily sold online via outlets including Amazon.com and Walmart.com from about September 2025 through April 2026. The brand names for these ATVs are QEASET and HOVERHEART, and they were imported into the US by a California-based company called Yamazuki. The MSRP for these youth ATVs ranged between $500 and $580.

Responsible adults should ensure that any kids you care for who have these ATVs should stop riding them immediately. Yamazuki is providing free repair kits to owners, with shipping included. These kits will include replacement parking brake latches, as well as rear safety reflectors, tools to help you perform the repairs, and a storage bag for the owner's manual.

What do you think?

The affected ATVs came in multiple colorways, including blue, pink, red, green camo, and American flag. A metal identification plate on the front left side of the vehicle frame will have the importer name, Yamazuki Inc., listed.

Owners can contact Yamazuki directly at 1-800-364-9210 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific, Monday through Friday. You can also email them at info@yamazukipowersports.com.

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