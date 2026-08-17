Bimota Fans Can Finally Buy The Iconic Italian Dream Machines on American Soil

For most people, the thought of owning a Bimota was not much more than a dream, given the expectedly high price tag that comes with one of these exotic dream machines. But for nearly the past two decades, the idea of owning one in the US was even more unattainable, as they simply weren't sold here.

That's all about to change.

Bimota recently announced that its bikes will once again be sold on US shores, although in limited quantities. The motorcycles will be available in the United States through the exclusive US dealer, Bimota Spirit. Available models include the KB998—based on the brand's WSBK machine—Rimini, the Tesi H2 and Tesi H2 TERA, along with the KB4 and KB4RC. The KB998 Rimini and the supercharged Tesi H2 should be available to purchase in the US right now, but the KB4, KB4RC, and the Tesi H2 TERA are set to arrive late this year.

The eagle-eyed amongst you probably noticed that the KB399, based on Kawasaki's ZX-4R's platform and 399cc powerplant, wasn't listed. And it would be a shame if that didn't come to the US, as it's the most financially attainable Bimota ever created. But fear not, as the KB399 was certified by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for 2027, so I'd expect Bimota to announce its arrival later this year.

What do you think?

It's not the first time that Bimota has been sold in the US, but it hasn't been sold officially since around 2008/2009. But as much as I was surprised to hear Bimota was coming to the US, I wasn't shocked, and that's all because of Kawasaki. Since Kawasaki came to Bimota's rescue in 2019 and acquired a 49.9% stake in the company, the brand has gone from strength to strength.

So, although the number of units coming to US shores will be limited, here's hoping there's more to come in the future, with the help of Team Green.

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