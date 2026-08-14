Royal Enfield Is Coming For Bigger Bikes, And Motoverse Could Be Ground Zero

Royal Enfield has officially put Motoverse 2026 on the calendar, with its annual three-day motorcycle carnival returning to HillTop in Goa from November 27 through 29. There'll be racing, riding, music, art, and presumably enough Royal Enfield merch to clothe a small country.

But this year, the festival itself isn't really what has my attention. I'm much more interested in what Royal Enfield could roll onto the stage once everyone gets there.

That's because Motoverse lands just weeks after EICMA 2026, where Royal Enfield's production-spec Himalayan 750 is expected to make its big debut. We've already seen the bike before in prototype form, including at EICMA last year, but recent test bikes spotted near Royal Enfield's UK Technology Centre look considerably closer to something you could actually walk into a dealership and buy. And if that timing lines up, Goa becomes an extremely convenient place to show it off again.

Regular readers might remember that I've already compared Royal Enfield's Himalayan 750 ambitions to Icarus flying toward the sun. Not because I expect the thing to spontaneously combust somewhere over the Himalayas, but because Royal Enfield has spent years climbing higher and higher through the displacement ranks. The difference is that unlike poor Icarus, Royal Enfield seems to have remembered that wax wings are generally a terrible engineering solution.

The company built its modern revival largely around approachable singles, then made a huge leap with its 648cc parallel twin. That engine spawned the Interceptor, Continental GT, Super Meteor, Shotgun, Bear, Classic, and probably a few more motorcycles hiding behind a curtain somewhere. Royal Enfield got extremely good at rearranging the same mechanical furniture, but sooner or later it was always going to need a bigger house.

The Himalayan 750 is that next floor. Its new parallel twin is expected to remain related to the current 650 architecture, but reports point to around 55 to 60 horsepower, comfortably above the roughly 47 horsepower produced by today's 648cc twin. That's still nowhere near the numbers thrown around by some modern middleweight adventure bikes, and that's probably intentional. Royal Enfield doesn't need to build a 100-horsepower Himalayan. It just needs one that's meaningfully stronger without abandoning the accessibility that got it here.

And the Himalayan may only be the beginning. Royal Enfield has already shown a Continental GT 750 concept, while development bikes suggest more models could eventually use the larger twin. In other words, this isn't simply about making a bigger Himalayan. We're potentially watching Royal Enfield establish an entirely new rung in its lineup, one sitting above the 650 family that has defined so much of the brand's international growth.

What do you think?

That's what makes Motoverse 2026 worth watching even from thousands of miles away. Royal Enfield officially says the event is about riding culture, motorsport, music, art, and community. Great. But if the Himalayan 750 arrives at EICMA shortly beforehand, it's difficult to imagine the company's biggest motorcycle project in years staying away from its biggest homegrown party.

When I invoked Icarus last time, the question was how far Royal Enfield could keep climbing before getting too close to the sun. Motoverse might give us part of the answer. The 350s aren't going anywhere, and neither are the 650s, but Royal Enfield clearly isn't content living below the 700cc line forever. Its rise up the displacement ladder was always coming. Now we may finally be approaching the step where things get properly interesting.

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