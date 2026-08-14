BMW Is Making an M 1000 RS That Aims To Be the Most Powerful Sport-Tourer on the Market

Hot on the heels of a sighting of BMW's first-ever 'M' GS model, we're anticipating yet another all-new 'M' bike to add to the collection. But unlike the M 1300 GS, the latest model appears to be a new bike from the ground up, rather than a modified existing model; All signs point to it being positioned as one of the sharpest sport

The Bavarian manufacturer has the M 1000 XR on the sharpest end of the sport touring spectrum, but arguably off the spectrum simply for the fact that BMW doesn't even offer a factory luggage system. So, even if you wanted to add some hard panniers, there's nowhere to fit them. So, the only true sports tourer the brand has is the R 1300 RS, which has never received the M treatment.

So when BMW filed an 'M 1000 RS' model with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board for 2027, it got me thinking as to what that bike would look like, as it'd have to be essentially an all-new or nearly-all-new bike.

The M 1000 RS was certified next to the M 1000 RR, which means it'll use the same 999cc inline-four engine as the M 1000 RS. The question is: will it produce the same monstrous power figures? Well, yes, probably.

What do you think?

A CARB certification shows that the M 1000 RS has the same emissions data as the 2026 M 1000 RR. With this in mind, it's not unreasonable to think it'll make the same 205 hp at 13,000 rpm and 83 lb-ft. at 11,100 rpm. If so, the M 1000 RS will be the most powerful sport touring motorcycle on the market, surpassing the M 1000 XR and Kawasaki.

There is no S 1000 RS to give the M treatment, so we have to imagine this is some kind of mutant child born from a mating of the M 1000 RR and the R 1300 RS. There is so much left to uncover about this bike, but one thing seems sure: BMW is taking aim at the sharpest end of the sport-touring niche, and has the potential to set the bar. News of the M 1000 RS also begs the question of whether there'll be an S 1000 RS on the horizon. It's almost certain that things will become much clearer at EICMA.

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