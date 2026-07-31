BMW Is Recalling Nearly 17,000 Of Its S 1000 RRs In The US Over Ignition Lock Issue

BMW of North America is recalling certain 2020 through 2026 S 1000 RR motorcycles due to a potential issue with the ignition lock units installed in these motorcycles from the factory. Because these locks "may not have been designed with sufficient robustness for use under certain conditions," according to BMW, electrical contact issues within the ignition lock may occur due to premature wear.

This could, in turn, cause intermittent and unexpected stalling of the motorcycle, which could happen when you're standing still or when you're riding, with no warning. In addition to unexpected stalling, other symptoms of this issue could include the instrument display not displaying properly, lights and indicators not working properly, and/or electronic rider aids like ABS not working properly.

Clearly, if any of these issues occurs, this could increase the risk of a crash and/or injury related to this recall item. BMW of North America's records indicate that as many as 16,736 individual S 1000 RRs could be involved, which it says represents approximately 0.5% of the population.

According to the issue chronology, BMW has been investigating this issue since April 2025. Analysis of parts on the increasing number of S 1000 RR ignition locks that had been replaced under warranty revealed what seemed to be a pattern of vibration-induced wear on the contact pin. Eventually, BMW's investigative team determined that as mileage increased, so too did the possibility that this problem could occur (which makes sense if it's due to wear).

As of July 23, 2026, BMW states that it is not aware of any injuries or crashes related to this issue.

BMW is notifying its dealer network about this issue on July 30, 2026. It plans to notify registered owners of affected S 1000 RR motorcycles on or about September 14, 2026. They will be instructed to contact their local authorized BMW motorcycle dealer to arrange for recall service, which will be provided free of charge.

BMW is currently still working out the details of what will be involved in the recall service, as a full remedy is currently under development at the time of writing. BMW will notify owners of the issue, and will likely send another letter in the future once the remedy is fully available.

What do you think?

Owners may contact BMW of North America's Customer Service hotline at 1-800-525-7417. Additionally, owners may contact the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

VINs included in this recall should be searchable in the NHTSA database on September 14, 2026.

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