I Dare You Not To Enter This Ducati x Marc Marquez Giveaway
Ducati teamed up with Marc Marquez to give away an extensive list of prizes to one lucky contestant. You can bet I'm entering.
I can't remember the last time I entered a competition, but I won't be able to say that after I finish writing this because this one is too good to miss. Ducati and Marc Marquez have teamed up for a phenomenal giveaway, a rare one that makes you feel silly for even considering not entering.
Before we get into how to enter, let's get the juicy stuff out of the way: the prizes. But instead of a tiered prize system, like first, second, and third place prizes, there's just one winner, and that person takes home everything and the kitchen sink.
If you're lucky enough to have your name pulled out on October 26, 2026, you're taking home a Ducati Panigale V2 MM93, an Alpinestars suit, boots and gloves, a Shoei helmet designed, painted and customized by Dave Designs, and an Insta360 X5 MM93 camera. Then you can put all your new gear to work at a track training experience with the man himself somewhere in Spain during the first quarter of 2027.
To enter, all you have to do is become a WeAre93 member, which costs €50 annually, and for that, you'll get a limited-edition WeAre93 T-shirt (exclusive to members), a limited-edition scarf, and a welcome card. On top of the physical Welcome Pack, members also benefit from opportunities to win unique experiences with Marc Márquez, 10% off and priority access to Marc Márquez grandstand tickets at selected MotoGP races in Spain, and a permanent discount in the official WeAre93 online store, plus member-only offers.
After you become a member, you need to follow the Ducati España, Ducati (global), and WeAre93 Instagram accounts, as well as complete the registration form. If you want to increase your chances of winning, take a photo at an official Ducati dealer and upload it; this is called 'Ducati Boost' and multiplies your chance of winning by five.
Even if you don't win the giveaway, you still get some cool things for your €50, plus the chance to win other contests featuring Marc and Ducati. I write this post almost begrudgingly because I know the more of you that enter, the less chance I'll have of winning. That said, if a RideApart reader wins, it'll be a sufficient consolation prize for me. Click here to enter.
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