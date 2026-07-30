Guy Martin Never Won The Isle Of Man TT, But You Can Buy The Bike That Got Him Closest

Guy Martin raced at the Isle of Man TT for years, stood on the podium plenty of times, and became one of the event’s most recognizable faces. Yet still, somehow, he never won the thing, and that strange gap in his résumé has since become part of his legend.

Now, one of the motorcycles that brought him closest to closing up that pesky gap is up for sale, complete with proper race history, original sponsor graphics, and enough Guy Martin lore to fill several aggressively caffeinated television specials.

The bike is a 2008 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade prepared for Superstock racing by Sean Muir Racing. Martin rode it to third place in the 2008 Superstock TT, then returned the following year and finished second. That 2009 result was one of the best TT finishes of his career. He also took the Honda to fourth place in the 2009 Ulster Grand Prix Superstock race, because apparently racing flat out between stone walls on one island wasn’t sufficient entertainment.

Photo by: Iconic Auctioneers

It still wears its original Hydrex, Red Torpedo, and SMR livery, which is far more interesting than a freshly restored replica covered in stickers that were applied last Thursday. The bodywork shows the sponsor-heavy chaos expected from a proper road-racing machine, while the Fireblade underneath belongs to an era when liter bikes were already outrageously fast but hadn’t yet become rolling software demonstrations with headlights.

The Iconic Auctioneers listing says the Honda was previously sold around seven years ago to its current owner, who’s now reducing his collection. It's reportedly spent much of that time on display. Although it ran and rode several years ago, it’ll need the normal inspections and light recommissioning before somebody decides to wake it up and immediately make several questionable financial and personal decisions. It's expected to fetch somewhere between 15,000 to 20,000 pounds, or approximately $19,000 to 27,000 USD.

Photos by: Iconic Auctioneers

What do you think?

Provenance is the big story here. The motorcycle comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Mick Shanley, who served as chief engineer for SMR Hydrex Honda. That matters when dealing with historic race bikes, where “ex-race machine” can sometimes mean it once parked near a racetrack while wearing number decals.

This one’s different. It’s a genuine Guy Martin TT podium motorcycle from the 2008 and 2009 seasons, tied directly to two of his strongest performances on the Mountain Course. Martin may never have earned the TT victory that fans expected, but this Fireblade carried him within one position of it. Whoever buys it won’t be purchasing a winner. Instead, they'll be buying the machine behind one of road racing’s biggest unfinished stories.

Photo by: Iconic Auctioneers

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