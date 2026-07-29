Stark Drops Factory Editions of VARG MX and EX Dirt Bikes. Major Suspension Upgrades

We love Stark Future's VARG MX and EX models at RideApart, myself included. The fact that VARGs are starting to win off-road championship titles brings public opinion closer to what I know to be true: these machines are ready to compete against established ICE models. The only caveat is that the bikes winning said championships are quite a bit trickier than the VARGs available on Stark's website. Or, at least, they were before Stark launched the MX and EX Factory Editions.

The factory edition formula isn't new in the off-road space. KTM launched its first Factory Edition bike in 2012 and, more recently, Honda has found great success with its Works Edition (WE) bikes. Stark's entry to the category was expected, and the manufacturer hasn't disappointed.

The Stark VARG MX and EX Factory Editions are strictly limited-edition motorcycles, shaped by what the manufacturer has learned while competing at the highest level of off-road racing. Stark stated in a press release, "The objective has always remained the same: make the VARG faster, easier to ride, and give the rider more confidence." With this in mind, it's hardly surprising that the Factory Editions aren't more powerful; they're just meant to perform better while making it easier for the rider to exploit the package.

The most significant upgrade on both Factory Edition models is the suspension. The Stark VARG MX and EX Factory Editions come equipped with full Kashima-coated KYB Factory A-Kit race suspension, and that's the first time any manufacturer has offered that on a production motorcycle. But the suspension features far exceed just a front fork.

Along with the KYB Factory Kit 48 mm closed-cartridge, air-oil separated coil-spring fork, the Factory Edition models benefit from hard-anodized internals and DLC-coated inner tubes, a mid-speed valve, a custom spring collar, triple-adjustable KYB rear shock with Kashima-coated body and DLC-coated piston rod, and an X-Trig preload adjuster.

What do you think?

The suspension components are the headline grabbers, but there's plenty more on the Factory Editions, including exclusive CNC-machined triple clamps, 3D-printed titanium foot pegs, a Titanium bolt kit, a high-grip seat, hand-operated rear brake, 80 hp Alpha drivetrain, Dynamic Traction Control integrated into the ride modes, CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps with conical handlebar mounts, and an improved Bio PA6 radiator fan holder. All the titanium parts shave more than 2.2 lbs off these Factory Edition models when compared to the standard VARGs.

The machined triple clamps are individually numbered from 1 to 500 because, you guessed it, that's all that Stark is producing. There are 200 VARG MX units up for grabs and 300 VARG EX machines. The VARG MX Factory Edition is finished in exclusive Stark Red Factory Edition graphics, runs on Dunlop MX34 tires, and costs $15,990. The VARG EX is finished in exclusive Forest Grey Factory Edition graphics, runs on Dunlop Geomax EN91 tires, and costs $16,990.

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