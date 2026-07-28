Honda Is Turning India Into A Global Production Hub, Is The CB350 Finally Ready To Escape?

Honda has just refreshed its CB350 lineup in India, which normally wouldn’t be terribly exciting unless you collect paint codes for fun. The CB350, CB350C, and CB350RS have received new colors, while the former H’ness CB350 has finally lost the name that sounded like someone addressing motorcycle royalty. Mechanically, however, the three retro singles are staying exactly as they were.

But this isn’t happening in isolation. The CB350 update is part of a much larger Honda announcement involving 10 locally produced motorcycles and scooters for India. Seven are all-new, three are refreshed, and the whole operation covers everything from gasoline-powered bikes to electric and flex-fuel machines. More importantly, Honda says it’s strengthening India’s role as a manufacturing and export hub under its “Make in India for the World” strategy.

Suddenly, those new CB350 colors look a little more interesting.

Photo by: Honda

For years, riders outside India have looked at Honda’s 350cc lineup and wondered why the company refuses to share. The recipe is almost painfully sensible. Each model uses a 348.36cc air-cooled single producing about 21 horsepower and 21.8 pound-feet of torque, paired with a five-speed transmission. They also get dual-channel ABS, traction control, LED lighting, and available smartphone connectivity. To be fair, they are sold as the GB350 in some markets outside India, but not everywhere.

None of those specs will terrify a dyno. That’s also the point. These are simple, approachable motorcycles built for commuting, back-road wandering, and looking good outside a coffee shop without requiring a second mortgage or a racing license. The CB350RS gets sportier bodywork and a wider rear tire, the CB350C leans harder into old-school styling, and the standard CB350 occupies the sensible middle ground.

That sounds remarkably similar to the strategy Royal Enfield has used to spread its 350cc singles across the world. The Classic 350, Meteor 350, Hunter 350, and Bullet 350 have shown that riders will buy modestly powered retro motorcycles when the price, styling, and character line up. Honda has watched Royal Enfield turn an India-centered platform into a global business while keeping its own closest rival largely fenced inside one country.

Photo by: Honda

A truly global CB350 would give Honda a direct answer. In the US, it could slot in between inexpensive beginner bikes and larger retro machines that bring more weight, power, and cost than many riders actually want. Honda already sells the Rebel 300, CB300R, and SCL500 stateside, but none quite matches the straightforward, traditional appeal of a Classic 350-style roadster wearing one of the most recognizable badges in motorcycling.

Honda is also building the industrial muscle to support a broader export push. Its Vithalapur factory in Gujarat is getting a fourth production line scheduled to begin operating in 2027. That addition will provide capacity for another 650,000 motorcycles annually and raise the facility’s total output to 2.61 million units, making it Honda’s largest motorcycle assembly plant anywhere in the world.

Photo by: Honda

To be clear, Honda hasn’t announced that the CB350 is coming to America. The latest portfolio announcement is aimed at India, and Honda hasn’t identified which models could eventually be exported. Factory capacity alone doesn’t magically produce EPA certification, dealer allocations, pricing, or a US launch plan.

What do you think?

Still, the ingredients are beginning to stack up. Honda has simplified the bike’s name, refreshed the entire family, expanded local production, and explicitly described India as an increasingly important global export base. Royal Enfield has already demonstrated that the market exists.

Now Honda just needs to unlock the gate and let the CB350 out.

Photo by: Honda

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