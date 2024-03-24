Recognized as the oldest motorcycle manufacturer in continuous production, no motorcycle in the Royal Enfield's lineup embodies this ethos more than the Bullet 350. Designed to be as barebones and simplistic as can be, the Bullet 350 remains faithful to its century-old ancestor.

Best of all, it does all this while featuring fairly modern technology to keep up with today's safety and emissions regulations. Now, Royal Enfield continues making its models available in multiple markets all around the world. And Japan is the newest addition to that list.

Based on Royal Enfield’s popular J platform, the Bullet 350 is the fourth sibling in the lineup, following the Meteor 350, Classic 350, and Hunter 350. The J series is designed to be the perfect blend of classic and practical, melding vintage styling synonymous with Royal Enfield and modern reliability and practicality that cater to the needs of both enthusiasts and commuters.

Just like its siblings, the Bullet 350 makes use of an air-cooled, fuel-injected thumper displacing 349 cubes. Its long stroke makes for a healthy amount of torque down low, resulting in satisfying acceleration and just the right amount of vibrations. Meanwhile, its relaxed seating position means that you can spend hours on the saddle—be it for commuting or long-distance trips out of town.

In Japan, RE offers the bike in three color variations; Black, Maroon, and an elegant two-tone Black and Gold motif. Prices range from 694,100 yen (about $4,654 USD) to 701,800 yen ($4,700 USD).

Get the RideApart Newsletter

It’s worth mentioning that bikes like the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 are sure to strike a chord among young and beginner riders in Japan. You see, licensing regulations for two-wheelers are pretty strict over there, and special permits for bigger-displacement machines (specifically those with engines 400cc and up) are required.

For reference, in the US, the Bullet 350 carries an MSRP starting at $4,499 for the two plain colorways, and $4,699 for the two-tone black and gold livery.

Royal Enfield’s rapid expansion into multiple markets all over the world is proof that performance and technology aren’t everything. Royal Enfield intentionally makes its bikes look and feel old, only fitting them with the bare essentials to keep up with modern-day demands. We’ve been seeing a lot of new innovations from the brand, such as the all-new Himalayan, as well as the Shotgun 650.

And the brand has a knack for preserving the laid-back essence of motorcycling.