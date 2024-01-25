Back in September 2023, Royal Enfield first showed off the revamped Bullet 350 in India. The company is proud of its history, and particularly proud of the 92 continuous years of production that the Bullet has enjoyed.

With all that in mind, it worked hard to retain the Bullet character even as it brought a certain modern flair to the proceedings. Thus, the new Bullet 350, which shares the same heart as the other J-platform bikes: the Meteor 350, Classic 350, and Hunter 350.

Enfield fans around the world have likely noticed a pattern, though. Like many international motorcycle manufacturers, the company tends to roll its bikes into new markets in waves. India is always first, which makes sense on many levels. New models will then eventually roll out in other countries, but it's always a matter of time before that happens. As an example, it took until the waning months of 2023 for the Super Meteor 650 to land on American shores.

All this is to say that if you're a Royal Enfield Bullet fan, and you've been wondering when the Bullet 350 might finally make its way to North America, we have good news for you if you're in Canada.

On January 25, 2024, Royal Enfield North America officially announced that it's bringing the 2024 Bullet 350 to North America at last. However, it will only be released in a very limited edition run. How limited? Just 100 units will be packed up and shipped over, and they'll only be sold in Canada.

For Canadian fans who frequently feel left out with new bike releases, that's probably welcome news. If you're elsewhere in North America, though, you'll just have to continue waiting to see if the Bullet 350 ever makes its way south in some form.

2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Canadian Exclusive Preorder Details

Here's the deal. On January 31, 2024, at 1 p.m. Eastern, Canadian Royal Enfield fans will be able to place preorders for those 100 units. A signup form is currently available on the Royal Enfield Canada website, which we've linked in our Sources in case you want to add your email address for updates.

Two variants will be available: the Bullet Standard (in Standard Black or Standard Maroon), and the Bullet Black Gold, which comes with copper pinstriping, a blacked out engine, and other blacked out componentry. Both bikes come with two-channel ABS and disc brakes equipped both front and rear.

The MSRP for these two variants will be $5,899 CAD (about $4,369 US) for the Bullet Standard and $6,199 CAD (about $4,591 US) for the Bullet Black Gold.

If you're interested in seeing the 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in person, and you're planning to attend the Toronto Motorcycle Show from February 16 through 18, 2024, then you'll be able to see it there. Royal Enfield historian Gordon May will be on hand at the event to give a presentation about the Bullet's history that fans won't want to miss.

For those anywhere in the world who want to hear the Bullet story in handy audio form, as narrated by Gordon May, here's a video to add to your queue.