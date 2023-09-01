On September 1, 2023, Royal Enfield started the new month with its official launch of the all-new Bullet 350 in India. Touting its nine decades as one of the most (if not the most) iconic motorcycles in India, the launch drew heavily upon the model’s long heritage. After asking Enfield fans across India to share their memories of happy times with Bullets past, it’s clear that the OEM took those memories to heart when putting its intro film together about the newest version of the Bullet.

“The 2023 Bullet. New heart. Same beat,” is the official tagline. Enfield has made the sound of that little thumper a throughline in its public messaging about this bike, from social media teasers to the backbone of the soundtrack for the launch video. It’s powered by the same counterbalanced J-platform 350cc engine that’s currently found in the Meteor 350, Classic 350, and Hunter 350.

Other features include dual-channel ABS, a single bench seat that Enfield says offers improved under-thigh support for all types of riding, and a rather elegant instrument cluster that brings both analogue and digital gauges together in a rounded triangular formation that you can see in one of the photos. On the left handlebar, just next to the clutch lever, you’ll also find a new USB port for convenient charging of your phone or other device.

Enfield is accepting bookings for test rides in India and has also given pricing information for three different trim levels of the Bullet 350 in that market. Choose from Military Black or Military Red color options (no pinstriping and simple chrome exhaust) starting at ₹ 173,562 (about $2,099) ex-showroom in Chennai. Move up to the Standard trim in either Maroon or Black (gold pinstriping and chrome exhaust), and the starting price is ₹ 197,436 (about $2,387).

Opt instead for the most premium version, Black Gold, and the price moves up accordingly to ₹ 215,801 (about $2,609). All pricing information listed on Enfield’s website is ex-showroom in Chennai, and pricing may differ in other regions of India.

As with many of Royal Enfield’s launches, Bullet 350 pricing details have so far only been released for the Indian market, though it will roll out in other regions over time. For example, if you’re in the UK, there’s already a placeholder signup page on the Royal Enfield UK website inviting people interested in learning more about the 2023 Bullet 350 to sign up for updates about its availability in that market. At the time of writing, there’s no such signup for more information on the US site.

We’ll be sure to link the UK information signup page in our Sources and will also be sure to keep you updated as the Bullet 350 makes its way around the world.

Gallery: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350