Royal Enfield is among the fastest-growing motorcycle manufacturers in the world. Promoting the motorcycle lifestyle in its purest form, Royal Enfield isn’t all about performance, technology, or impressive spec sheets, but rather, a true and authentic motorcycling experience. As a result, its lineup consists of bikes that are remarkably simple, stylish, accessible, and easy to ride – perhaps the very reason why the company has enjoyed such popularity in recent years.

We recently talked about how Royal Enfield was gaining traction in markets like the Philippines and Canada. This time around, the company has made its entry into the Turkish market, further expanding its reach into a country with a growing enthusiast base when it comes to two-wheelers. Royal Enfield has inked a deal with K-Rides Motosiklet ve Bisiklet San. ve Tic. A.S., which is a company that focuses on wholesale and retail of motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds. K-Rides is a subsidiary of Kibar Holding, one of Turkey’s most prominent industrial institutions, and aims to open the first Royal Enfield flagship store in Istanbul this spring.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Commenting on the launch of the Royal Enfield brand in the Turkish market, Gokhan Lokmanoglu, the Chief Corporate Development Officer of Kibar Holding, stated, “the rising demand for motorcycles in Turkiye aligns perfectly with our mission to cater to and enhance the aspirations of the rapidly growing community of motorcycle enthusiasts across the country." The company is expected to put up a business model that will tackle the entire lifecycle of motorcycle ownership – from sales and retail, to aftermarket and after-sales service. On top of that, K-Rides also hopes to organize rides and events to engage and grow the community.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Chief Commercial Officer Yadvinder Sing Guleria expressed his excitement while voicing confidence in K-Rides’ ability to grow the brand in the Turkish market. “We are confident in their knowledge and deep understanding of the Turkish markets and with this association Royal Enfield will further strengthen its presence in the region's mobility sector.”

Enfield is anticipated to roll out all of its popular models in Turkey, including the 350 series which consists of the Meteor, Classic, Hunter, and Bullet. Of course, bigger bikes such as the Interceptor and Continental GT 650, as well as the Super Meteor, will also venture into Turkey. New models such as the refreshed Himalayan and Shotgun are also scheduled for launch.