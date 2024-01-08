Fledgling Chinese Brand MBP To Roll Out C352LS Cruiser In Europe

Chinese motorcycle conglomerate Qianjiang is a name that we’ve been seeing on headlines on multiple occasions. The company seems to have an endless supply of resources when it comes to churning out new, albeit cookie-cutter-style motorcycles. QJ has brands like QJ Motor, Benelli, Keeway, and MBP under its umbrella, and holds a substantial chunk of the Chinese moto industry.

Recent years have seen QJ expand to the global market, where today, it’s a strong player in the European market, particularly when it comes to beginner-friendly models. Its most recent addition to its lineup comes in the form of a mid-displacement cruiser called the C352LS under the MBP, or Moto Bologna Passione brand. While its name may sound more at home in the smartphone market, the C352LS takes the form of a stylish, retro-modern cruiser with styling cues borrowed from the likes of Indian and Harley-Davidson.

On the surface, it’s a low-slung cruiser with tall handlebars and forward controls. Its streamlined bodywork and horizontal oval headlight conjure up images of the Harley Sportster S and Indian Scout – that is, assuming these bikes skipped breakfast, and maybe even lunch. Indeed, when looked at from some angles, the MBP C352LS looks a bit skinny, with lots of space in between the frame, engine, and exhaust. Granted, it’s by no means a muscular, meaty machine, but I personally think the designers over at QJ could’ve done a better job at adding a bit of chunk to the bike’s styling.

Speaking of performance, the C352LS does away with a V-twin engine like its bigger siblings, the C1002V and C650V. In its place is a more compact (and cheaper) parallel-twin engine displaixng 349.5 cubes. It churns out a steady 32.6 ponies at 8,000 rpm and 26 Nm (19.2 pound-feet) of torque. MBP says that the bike has a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour).

Given the performance specs, it’s obvious that this bike is meant to cater to beginner riders, with its low weight of 170 kilograms (presumably a claimed dry weight figure) further making it accessible to new riders. Given a 14-liter fuel capacity, we’re looking at a wet weight of about 184 kilos (405 pounds).

The C352LS is underpinned by a rudimentary double-cradle steel frame. Suspension hardware consists of an inverted front fork with no adjustability, and a pair of shock absorbers at the rear; all fairly commonplace for a bike in this segment. Interestingly, MBP dials down the bike's proportions, as it rolls on 16-inch front and 15-inch rear wheels. This wheel size should make it a challenge for riders to find tires when time comes to replace them.

As of the moment, MBP has yet to announce the specific markets the C352LS will be made available in, as well as its pricing. However, given that the bike was showcased in EICMA, we can assume that it’s set for a European debut. Furthermore, its specs suggest that it’s meant to be an A2-compliant cruiser for young riders moving up the ranks in their riding careers.