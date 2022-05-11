Hyundai spun off the Genesis nameplate as a luxury sub-brand in recent years, and QJ Motor-owned Keeway hopes to do the same with its MBP line. Up to this point, Keeway focused on small-capacity cruisers, scramblers, and entry-level electric scooters. The firm hopes the MBP range can blaze a new path into the middleweight category with the new M502N naked bike.

This may be Keeway’s first foray into the mid-capacity class, but it isn’t leaving anything to chance, equipping the M502N with a tried-and-true engine design and quality components. At the core of the MBP naked beats a Honda CB500-inspired parallel-twin. The 486cc engine produces 47 horsepower, which qualifies the M502N for Europe’s sought-after A2 riders.

That trusty twin acts as a stressed member of the twin-spar frame. A double-sided steel swingarm, KYB shock, and linkage system stabilize the ride, while a KYB USD front end delivers agile handling characteristics. Keeway accentuates that sporty nature with 17-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli Angel GT tires.

The budget-conscious roadster may not tout Brembo binders, but two J.Juan dual-piston calipers and twin 300mm discs shed speed up front and a single-piston clamper mated to a 240mm rear rotor steadies the braking. On the styling front, the M502N’s headlight unit greatly resembles the equipment found on the recently revised Suzuki GSX-S1000 platform, and the rest of the angular bodywork follows suit.

Appealing to younger riders, the MBP naked bike also features a digital instrument panel and a 31.1-inch seat height. Despite the quality components, the 2022 Keeway M502N starts at just €6,290 ($6,620 USD). Available in Europe, the racy roadster not only marks Keeway’s first crack at the middleweight market but also acts as the first model under the new luxury spin-off brand. We can’t wait to see how the brand fares in both endeavors.