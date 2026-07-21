First Ride Review: The 2026 Triumph Street Triple RX Handles Like No Other Naked Motorcycle

The year was 2007. I picked up an issue of MCN and, within 20 minutes, I fell in love with the Triumph Street Triple years before I could legally ride one. I made a promise to myself that year that when I could afford a Street Triple, I’d buy one.

It took an embarrassingly long time, but I kept my promise. And to this day, it was the best thing I’ve ever done for myself. I couldn’t have asked more from a motorcycle. So when I saw Triumph was making a limited-edition Street Triple 765 RX, I did a double take.

The idea that Triumph would make a higher-spec, limited-edition model of a motorcycle I dared not consider how to improve upon woke up the childlike imagination in me that lay dormant the previous months.

Questions swirled: “Would a racier Street Triple actually be good? Would people want it? Would I want it?” At Barber Motorsport Park, I got my answer: Yes.

Same, Same But Different

If it looks like a Street Triple, sounds like a Street Triple, and smells like a Street Triple, but it handles even more precisely, with greater feel, then it must be a Street Triple RX.

With the RX, you still get the silky smooth 765cc triple that strikes almost the perfect balance of torque and high-end poke, Brembo Stylema calipers that always beg you to hit them a moment later at the end of each straight, and stellar electronic rider aids to save your bacon when you do. Sure, it’s fair to argue that the RX is less practical than the RS variant due to its clip-ons, but it’s also fair to say that the seating position takes weight off your bum by enabling you to brace with your legs. For those with moderate commutes, I think the RX offers far more than it takes.

The Street Triple RX takes practically everything I love about the Street Triple RS and improves upon it. But to do so, Triumph only really needed to make two changes: the forks and handlebars.

Photo by: Triumph

The Ohlins NIX30 fork is the most transformative part on the Street Triple RX when it comes to track riding. From the moment I set off around Barber, I never thought about losing the front. It was so planted that all I needed to do was focus on adapting to a new-to-me track. As I ramped up my pace and started to push, the benefit of the new front end became undeniable: absurd confidence.

I had near-boundless trust in the front, but that wasn’t because it didn’t move around—it’s not magic. The confidence came from knowing what the front was doing, and the transmission of feeling via the forks to my hands. It also didn’t hurt that the front tyre felt glued to the asphalt most of the time, thanks to beautifully consistent damping.

Whether I was dropping anchors a meter later than usual into turn one and trailing in to make the apex or peeling around turn 3, trying to eke my elbow ever closer to the ground, the fork was so progressive, while remaining stiff. Each lap, the front-end feel encouraged me to push more, but I made my greatest improvements under braking.

Photo by: Triumph

I broke as hard as I dared, coming close to bottoming out the suspension, but I never did. I felt connected to the fork via the Brembo MCS lever. Each gradual release of the lever was mirrored by a millimeter-perfect decompression of the suspension, and it’s hard to quantify how much confidence that gives when trailing into a corner. But the fork didn’t work alone to let me know exactly what the Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3s were doing. Without the Street Triple RX’s clip-on bars, I’m sure my connection to the front tyre would’ve felt vaguer.

The Street Triple RX’s clip-ons placed me well and truly over the front of the bike, without charging me crippling wrist pain for the pleasure. It’s not a full-on supersport riding position, as the bars sit above the top yoke, but they still place your hands around 70 mm lower and 50 mm further forward compared to the standard bars on the Street Triple 765 RS.

The clip-ons on the two things. Firstly, they placed much more of my weight over the front wheel, which enhanced the feel from the Ohlins NIX30 fork and gave me the confidence to see if I could ride anywhere near the bike’s potential—I couldn’t. Secondly, the clip-ons put my arms into a more natural position while cornering, and this was particularly noticeable around some of the long sweeping corners at Barber. My body fell naturally into position, and I felt encouraged to hang off the bike more. These bars meant I also didn’t suffer from the slightly awkward wrist position while achieving high lean angles, as I would on my Triumph Street Triple R.

Photos by: Triumph Photos by: Triumph

This model would be great, had Triumph just upgraded the front fork, but the addition of the clip-ons lets you enjoy the NIX30s even more, and takes the Street Triple RX from great to exceptional. If Triumph had only given the Street Triple RX a new Ohlins front end and clip-ons, I’d still think that’s well worth the $950 price hike. But the Hinckley brand has given the Street Triple RX plenty more to solidify its position as a truly special piece of kit.

Limited-Edition Fixings

The clip-on handlebars and Ohlins forks make the Street Triple RX perform better on track, but what makes it feel and look special are its limited-edition features that you’ll only find on this model.

The show-stealer is the billet-machined upper yoke, which acts as an instant giveaway to onlookers that you’re on something special. Every time I glanced down at the controls or dash, the triple clamp stole my gaze for longer than it should; it made me feel like I was riding something exceptional before the bike had a chance to prove it.

Photos by: Triumph Photos by: Triumph

The Street Triple RX’s seat is a part that sits between a performance upgrade and an aesthetic one. The suede-like material kept my tush glued to the bike more than the seat on the standard 765 RS, but it also adds to the feeling that the Street Triple RX is a cut above, thanks to the RX branding stitched into the seat.

Triumph sprinkled the RX moniker throughout the bike, laser etching it onto the exhaust and finishing the bike with the model with a silver/red paint scheme, along with the red subframe and wheel combination that Triumph aficionados will recognize from the original 2015 Street Triple RX.

An Unexpected Value Choice

The feeling that this model is something special, not just a better 765 RS, never escaped me, whether riding or getting lost in the details. The fact that the RX costs just $950 more than the RS, coming in at $14,495, is insane. For some, the 765 Street Triple RS was already the best in this class, but the Street Triple RX moves the needle notably further in terms of supersport-like performance capabilities.

Photo by: Triumph

Take a step back, look at the category as a whole, and the Street Triple RX is still a value option. Yes, it’s one of the most expensive bikes in the category, but it’s arguably the best handling on track and is a limited-edition model, and not just a Street Triple RS SP of sorts.

What do you think?

I’d wager that those who buy a Street Triple RX won’t feel compelled to upgrade when the next iteration of Triumph’s Street Triple hits the market. Down the line, even when the RX stops competing in terms of performance, it’ll still be the bike that feels special, because it is.

I’d also wager that things will never move on far enough for someone to jump on this bike, experience how it handles, and feel short-sold. At this very moment, I’m searching for a bike that’s comfortable enough for everyday use but won’t leave me wanting on track days. For me, no other motorcycle fills this criteria better than the Street Triple RX, and I’d buy it if I could afford it.

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