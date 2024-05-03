Back in 2023, BMW Motorrad held the first ever Motorrad Days Americas at the Barber Motorsports Park. The event was full of food, partying, and of course, motorcycles, and drew quite a crowd of enthusiasts not just from the US, but from all over the world.

And following the success of the first ever BMW Motorrad Days Americas, BMW is back at it again in 2024.

In line with the “Year of the GS,” BMW is set to return to Barber Motorsports Park from October 11 to 13, 2024. Just like last year’s event, the company says that Motorrad Days Americas will be full of riding, racing, exhibits, and vintage motorcycles all packed into an epic weekend.

Commenting on the announcement of the second ever BMW Motorrad Days America, BMW Motorrad USA Head of Marketing and Product, Luciana Francisco, explained, “There is no better community than the global motorcycling community and we could not ask for a better host than the Barber Vintage Festival. Seeing so many people, from so many different backgrounds, together, celebrating our passion for riding, is truly a special experience.”

It’s quite the timely event, too, as BMW has unveiled quite a number of new models in recent months—models that are sure to catch the fancy of both seasoned riders and motorcycle curious alike. For instance, the new R 1300 GS and F 900 GS will be available for both on- and off-road demos. And the CE 02 EV motorcycle will also flex its muscles at the event, giving riders a taste of the future, BMW style.

The latter two we just tested, so stay tuned for our full reviews soon.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Like all motorcycle festivals, the BMW Motorrad Days Americas will be a family-friendly event, as there will be an abundance of food and drinks from a variety of food carts at the venue, and live entertainment will keep the party atmosphere flowing throughout the weekend.

If any of you reading this are eager to make the trip to Alabama in October, be sure to plan ahead and book your accommodations ahead of time. Tickets for the event will be on sale beginning May 21, 2024, so drop by BMW’s official website to secure your tickets once they’re available.

Big events from big manufacturers are always exciting for motorcycle enthusiasts and their families. They paint a welcoming picture of the lifestyle we’re most passionate about, and allow everyone to experience the thrill and excitement of two wheels. The fact that the 2023 Motorrad Days Americas was such a huge hit that BMW couldn’t miss out on holding another one in 2024 is living proof that the burning passion for all things two wheels is alive and well.