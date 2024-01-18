It’s The AMA’s 100th Anniversary In 2024 – Lots Of Events In Store

100 years of anything is a huge milestone, but it’s undoubtedly made even better if it centers around one of the things we love the most: motorcycles. In 2024, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) commemorates its centennial, celebrating 100 years of promoting and protecting the spirit of motorcycling all across the US.

In AMA’s official press release, President and CEO Rob Dingman expressed his excitement towards the organization’s century of existence stating, “Reaching 100 years is a testament to the enduring spirit of motorcycling and the passionate community that has supported the AMA throughout its history. We invite the entire motorcycling community to join us in celebrating this incredible journey as we look forward to shaping the future of motorcycling over the next 100 years.”

Indeed, with the needs and preferences in the motorcycling world rapidly changing these days, the AMA has its work cut out for it now more than ever. AMA has always been rooted in passion, advocacy, and making the freedom of the open road accessible to a wider audience, and the organization is looking forward to the next 100 years in protecting and promoting the motorcycling community in the US. That being said, it’s time to celebrate the AMA’s centennial, and it sure has quite a lot of events and activities lined up specifically for this purpose.

For starters, the AMA has announced its Spring Bike Night scheduled for May 18, 2024. Two months after, it’ll be celebrating its biggest event of the year, the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days from July 25 to 28, 2024. This event will include an all-points ride from all across the US to the site of the event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Later on in the year, the AMA will hold its Hall of Fame Days from October 10 to 13, 2024.

Of course, racing lies at the heart of the AMA, and this year’s sanctioned events will be more exciting than ever before. Anniversary displays will be set up in events such as Daytona Bike Week, as well as select AMA Supercross races. Of course, the Buckeye Motorcycle & Music Rally from June 27 to 29, 2024 will be there to engage and excite enthusiasts and their families.

Historical exhibits will also give enthusiasts an in-depth look at where motorcycling came from, and how far it’s gone in the modern era. The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame will boast special curated exhibits showcasing not only iconic motorcycles and historic victories, but the people behind the association who have shaped it to what it is today. Exclusive 100-year anniversary merchandise including apparel and accessories have also been launched, and can be viewed at the AMA’s online shop.

Last but not least, the AMA will continue its mission of promoting and protecting the motorcycle community in the US with its advocacy initiatives. These include promoting a positive image of motorcycling, as well as encouraging government recognition at the local, state, and federal levels.