It seems that motocross is the next big thing to catch the fancy of big European manufacturers. Prior to Ducati and Triumph making the big announcement that they’ll both be taking MX seriously, the MX scene was pretty much owned by KTM parent company Pierer Mobility, with Husqvarna, KTM, and GasGas all proving to be dominant in the sport.

Just the other day, Ducati announced the launch of Ducati Corse Off-Road, a new racing division dedicated solely to managing the House of Borgo Panigale’s off-road exploits. This time around, it’s Triumph who has some big news in the world of off-road racing. Triumph Racing has announced a three-man team to compete in the AMA Supercross Championship in 2024, alongside the debut of the brand new Triumph TF250X motocross bike.

Three talented riders consisting of Joey Savatgy, Evan Ferry, and Jalek Swoll will be piloting the Triumph TF250X and pitting it against some of the most formidable machines in the 250 class. Jalek Swoll will be racing in the AMA 250 East Regional Series, while Evan Ferry will be stepping up from the amateur ranks to join Swoll also in the AMA 250 East Series. Jalek Swoll demonstrated an impressive season back in 2021, where he finished fifth in the 250X West, his first 250 class win in Pro Motocross. Meanwhile, Evan Ferry enjoyed success in Supercross Futures and Loretta Lynn Amateur Nationals.

Joey Savatgy joins the team as the most experienced racer of the three. Motocross Action reports that he hoped to get a waiver from the AMA to let him race in the 250 East/West series. However, it appears he was denied this waiver due to his success in the sport, finishing in the top ten four times in the last five years. As such, he’ll be racing in Pro Motocross. Last but not least, Mike Brown will be joining the team as trainer, providing guidance to the three racers. He’s a seasoned racer in the MX world, and is a former Pro Motocross champion.

Triumph’s entry into the world of motocross will test not just the capabilities of the all new TF250X, but also the skills, physical fitness, and mental fortitude of the racers. Being the new kid on the block always comes with its own set of challenges, especially when you have a name as big as Triumph to stand up for. For the 2024 season, the team hopes to finish in the top five. The action starts as early as January 7, 2024, in Anaheim, California.