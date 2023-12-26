Ducati Eyeing Motocross Supremacy With New Ducati Corse Off-Road Division

Ducati is one of the most successful motorcycle manufacturers in the world of racing. Ducati Corse has flaunted spectacular race seasons over the past few years. In 2023 alone, it bagged both the MotoGP and WorldSBK championships. While it has no shortage of success in the road racing world, it has yet to make its presence felt in the world of motocross and enduro. That’s all about to change.

We previously talked about Ducati’s new 450cc dirtbike, a groundbreaking model that puts the brand’s iconic Desmodromic technology into the off-road setting. As it would turn out, Ducati takes racing seriously. Very seriously. So much so that it put up a new racing division dedicated solely to its off-road exploits. Aptly named Ducati Corse Off-Road, the racing division will make its debut in 2024 in the Italian Motocross Championship. Of course, Ducati won’t stop there, and has its sights set on the MXGP World Championship and the AMA Supercross Championship in the next few years.

At present, Ducati Corse Off-Road is testing a 450 prototype with Italian motocross racer Alessandro Lupino and test rider Antonio Cairoli. On top of that, Paolo Ciabatti has been assigned as the new General Manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road. For reference, he was also the Sporting Director of Ducati Corse – yes, that Ducati Corse – from 2013 to 2023, some of Ducati’s most successful years in the world of racing. He’ll take on that role while also keeping the responsibility for coordinating Ducat’s racing exploits in the national SBK and SSP championships consisting of MotoAmerica, BSBK, All Japan Superbike, CIV, and Australian Superbike .

Meanwhile, Mauro Grassilli, who currently heads the Marketing and Sponsorship arms of Ducati Corse, will take on the role of Sporting, Marketing, and Communications Director of Ducati Corse, effectively filling the shoes of Paolo Ciabatti. He will report directly to Ducati Corse’s general manager Luigi Dall'Igna, where MotoGP and WorldSBK races will be of top priority.