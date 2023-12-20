Need a quick hit of motorcycle news, but don't have a lot of time? Don't worry, RideApart has got you. Welcome to Speed Reads, our new roundup of bite-sized stories we thought you might find interesting. We'll skip the long-winded intro and get right to the good stuff.

QJ Motor To Race In World Supersport Championship In 2024

Browsing the motorcycle manufacturers and models that are scheduled to compete in the 2024 World Supersport championship yields a slew of familiar names. However, in amongst the Yamaha R6s, Triumph Street Triple RS 765s, and Ducati Panigale V2s, close observers will note one name we haven't previously seen in this category. QJ Motor Factory Racing will join the fray, fielding a single QJ GSR 800 piloted by Raffaele De Rosa.

It's far too early to offer any opinions about how the team will do, but we look forward to seeing the new season of racing as always.

Damon Motors Will Showcase Its HyperFighter At CES 2024

If you saw that bike and thought to yourself "wait, hasn't Damon already brought that bike to CES in the past?" you'd be absolutely correct. This time, though, it will be appearing at the NXP Semiconductors booth, riding the news wave of the merger it recently announced with real time location systems company Inpixon. The intention of the merger is to eventually list the combined company publicly on NASDAQ, though full details have not yet been made public at this point.

Scorpion Celebrates Another MotoGP World Championship For Álvaro Bautista With Replica Exo R1 Evo Air Helmet

The Scorpion Exo R1 Evo Air helmet is the brand's top-of-the-line racing helmet, and comes with ECE 22.06 certification. If you're a fan of Bautista, or you're just looking for a new graphic design that stands out from the crowd, here's a full-face option to consider if it's available in your market.

Scorpion sells its helmets all over the world, but pricing and availability may vary. Your best bet is to check with your local authorized Scorpion dealer for the most accurate pricing and availability information if you're interested.

Progressive American Flat Track Racing To Debut New Spirit Of Sturgis TT Event At 2024 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

On August 11, 2024, racers in the Progressive AFT Mission SuperTwins and Parts Unlimited Singles classes will line up to do a Sturgis street race. The photo of Main Street you see above isn't only meant to indicate that it's taking place at the Sturgis Rally, though. According to the plans of organizers, "the 0.5-mile circuit will include legendary Main Street and each race will start and finish at the iconic Harley-Davidson Rally Point."

There will also be an entirely new class introduced at this race, as well. It'll be called AFT AdventureTrackers, and will showcase production adventure bikes. Details on the class and its participants aren't yet available, but we expect them to be made public prior to this debut event in August 2024.

French Toy Maker Chicco Is Selling An RC Vespa Primavera

We know, it's December 20 already, so it's probably a little late to expect anything you have to ship to get to you before Christmas. Still, this little RC scooter is extremely cute, and features a handlebar-shaped controller. Chicco says that it's aimed for kids between the ages of two and six. Who said it has to be a Christmas present, anyway? Surely someone's birthday is coming up that you know?

Chinese Bike Maker Benda Is Apparently Headed To The US

Since we like to keep our eyes and ears open about as much as possible that's going on in our deeply internationally connected motorcycle world, we've written quite a bit about Benda in the past. According to a new NHTSA manufacturer's database filing, though, it now appears that the brand's bikes may be sold in the US at some point in the near future.

It's not yet clear what the methods of distribution will be, but as and when we have more information, we'll be sure to let you know.

Like your news in bite-size form? Be sure to check back each weekday for more. Happy reading and riding!