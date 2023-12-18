Need a quick hit of motorcycle news, but don't have a lot of time? Don't worry, RideApart has got you. Welcome to Speed Reads, our new roundup of bite-sized stories we thought you might find interesting. We'll skip the long-winded intro and get right to the good stuff.

Check Out These Mechanical Models From UGears

Are you a hands-on kind of person, or do you have hands-on kind of people in your life who still need a cool motorcycle-related gift? We can't make any promises about availability or shipping, but if you haven't seen the stuff that UGears is making, you should probably check it out. The Moto Compact (wink wink, nod nod) model even folds up once you've assembled it, just like the real-life machines that inspired it.

The parts are pre-cut, and don't require glue to assemble. If you have a good hobby shop located near you, it's possible that you can find these there (or that they can order them for you). Otherwise, you can also order directly from UGears online.

The company offers its models in multiple countries around the world, and helpfully publishes its instructions in 11 different languages (English, German, French, Polish, Spanish, Ukrainian, Russian, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean) so many enthusiasts can join in the fun.

UGears also offers additional mechanical models for lots of stuff besides the motorbikes shown here, as well. For the DIY-minded, you'd do well to check out the UGears catalog.

MAVTV announces that it will broadcast the 2024 Dakar Rally in the US

As part of its effort to showcase more motorsports and powersports events, the MAVTV channel in the US proudly announces same-day coverage of the 2024 Dakar Rally. Beginning on January 5, 2024, the station will show one-hour daily highlight shows from all the day's Dakar action. They will run from January 5 through 19, 2024, first at 12 p.m. ET/PT each day, and then followed by an encore later that evening at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

What does the wind smell like? Perfumier Jean-Pierre Sand wants to show you.

Fragrance maker Jean-Pierre Sand specializes in two things: Development of scents, and collectible bottles in which to package those scents. The two motorcycle-shaped bottles here contain either the Wind of Freedom duo, or the Chasing the Wind Silverstone duo.

Duo? Yes, there are two scents in each bike; one contained inside each wheel, in fact. The Wind of Freedom is available in your choice of silver or black, while the Chasing the Wind Silverstone only comes in silver. In both cases, you'll find that one bottle contains a "Day" fragrance, while the other contains a "Night" fragrance.

There are descriptions of the components that make up each scent, but of course the only way to know for sure how the complete composition smells is to smell it for yourself.

BMW Motorrad Japan announces 2024 BMW Motorrad Days dates

If you're a BMW Motorrad fan and you'll be in Japan on September 7 and 8, 2024, you should head to Hakuba 47 Mountain Sports Park in Nagano prefecture. That's where and when the 2024 BMW Motorrad Days Japan event is officially scheduled to take place.

Full details haven't been announced just yet, but the link in our Sources goes to the BMW Motorrad Japan website, where those details will eventually appear sometime in 2024.

KTM announces Academy of Speed program for 2024

Are you interested in improving your skills at the race track? If so, then you'll want to learn about KTM's Academy of Speed initiative, which it's bringing to three world-class tracks in 2024. Dates at Salzburgring, Austria, Red Bull Ring, Austria, and Slovakia Ring, Slovakia will welcome 72 participants per day across Rookie, ambitious Amateur, and Pro levels. According to KTM, this isn't just a track day; it's instruction and refinement of your skills, prepping you to go to the next level.

There will be 24 places in each group, and anyone with a KTM bike is welcome to sign up. Rookies and Amateurs get a one-day program, while Pro participants get a two-day program. We'll include a link in our Sources to find out more information and to sign up if you're interested.

Ducati to officially present its 2024 Italian Motocross Championship team at the Campioni in Pista event in January

Are you wearing headphones? If you aren't, go get them now. Then back this video up and watch it with the sound turned up. On January 21 through 23, 2024, Ducati will host its Campioni in Pista event, celebrating all of Ducati's victories in 2023. Beyond that, though, it will also officially welcome the new Ducati team that will participate in the 2024 Italian Motocross Championship. Mark your calendars now.

Like your news in bite-size form? Be sure to check back each weekday for more. Happy reading and riding!