Whether you're just starting to get interested in the Dakar Rally, or you've been a fan for ages, organizers of the 2024 Dakar Rally have announced the route and details.

2024 marks the 46th year of the Dakar Rally, and the fifth year in which Saudi Arabia will host what is arguably the biggest event on the rally calendar. The event kicks off on January 5, 2024 in Al Ula, and will run approximately 7,891 kilometers (or 4,903-ish miles) before the finale in Yanbu on January 19, 2024.

A total of 354 vehicles are currently signed up to participate in the 2024 Dakar, across all categories. A total of 137 motorcycles are running this year, as well as 10 quads. In four-wheeled categories, there will be 72 Ultimate cars, 42 Challenger cars, 36 side-by-side vehicles (SSVs), and 46 trucks. The Mission 1000 challenge will be run concurrently, for nine pre-selected vehicles including the HySE Dakar vehicle co-developed by Honda, Kawasaki.Suzuki, Yamaha, and Toyota.

The 2024 Dakar will consist of one Prologue, 12 stages, and 14 days of racing. Approximately 5,000 kilometers (just under 3,107 miles) of the rally will be Special Stages, will consist of approximately 60 percent new sections.

New Empty Quarter 48-Hour Stage in 2024

Additionally, there will be a new 48-hour stage, set up like a marathon stage. Taking place in the Empty Quarter, competitors will be allowed to assist each other in the evenings. Matters will be complicated, however, because at 4 p.m., competitors will be required to stop for the night at the first bivouac they reach. Once there, only other competitors who have stopped at the same bivvy for the night will be available for assistance, and there won't be any way to communicate or know who's going to which of the nine bivouacs until they've arrived.

Two separate tracks will be set up for this stage, with one for the motorcycles and quads and a separate one for the cars and trucks. That way, say organizers, the cars and trucks won't be able to see tracks left by the bikes and quads, and will thus have more of a challenge. Motorcycle stage openers will still be awarded bonus points.

2024 Dakar Rally Route

Here are the dates and details of each stage, including the Prologue and the Rest Day.

Date Stage Start/Finish Total Distance Special Stage Distance Friday, January 5, 2024 Prologue Al Ula to Al Ula 158 km (98.18 miles) 28 km (17.4 mi) Saturday, January 6, 2024 One Al Ula to Al Henakiyah 532 km (330.6 mi) 405 km (251.65 mi) Sunday, January 7, 2024 Two Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi 662 km (411.3 mi) 470 km (292 mi) Monday, January 8, 2024 Three Al Duwadimi to Al Salamiya 733 km (455.5 mi) 440 km (273.4 mi) Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Four Al Salamiya to Al-Hofuf 631 km (392 mi) 299 km (186 mi) Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Five Al-Hofuf to Shubaytah 727 km (452 mi) 118 km (73.3 mi) Thursday, January 11, 2024 and Friday, January 12, 2024 Six - the 48 Hour Empty Quarter marathon challenge Shubaytah to Shubaytah 766 km (476 mi) 532 km (330.6 mi) Saturday, January 13, 2024 Rest Day Riyadh Sunday, January 14, 2024 Seven Riyadh to Al Duwadimi 873 km (542.5 mi) 483 km (300 mi) Monday, January 15, 2024 Eight Al Duwadimi to Ha'il 678 km (421 mi) 458 km (284.6 mi) Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Nine Ha'il to Al Ula 639 km (397 mi) 417 km (259 mi) Wednesday, January 17, 2024 10 Al Ula to Al Ula 609 km (378.4 mi) 371 km (230.5 mi) Thursday, January 18, 2024 11 Al Ula to Yanbu 587 km (365 mi) 480 km (298 mi) Friday, January 19, 2024 12 Yanbu to Yanbu 328 km (204 mi) 175 km (109 mi)

Are you excited about the 2024 Dakar Rally? Be sure to follow along with RideApart as we'll keep you updated during and after the event.