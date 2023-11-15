Kove is a fairly new player in the motorcycle industry, having just made its debut at EICMA 2022. Since then, the brand has generated quite a buzz both in terms of its model offerings, and in the world of racing. The brand participated in the 2022 Dakar Rally with its 450 Rally model (showcased at EICMA last year), and demonstrated a respectable run, with all three bikes finishing the grueling rally.

Now, at EICMA 2023, Kove shows no signs of slowing down, as it has just pulled the covers off its new and improved rally machine, the 450 Rally EX. The new model is still clearly based on the brand’s tried and tested 450 Rally Pro, but this time around, boasts improved performance in the form of more power, upgraded chassis, and a lighter build compared to the previous model. The rally racer is powered by a compact single-cylinder engine. With a displacement of 449.9cc, a redesigned cylinder head, as well as liquid-cooling and electronic fuel-injected, it pumps out a respectable 65 horsepower and 36.14 pound-feet of torque.

The new Kove 450 Rally EX also boasts an updated clutch design, making use of a hydraulic master cylinder. A new quickshifter has also been added for seamless up and down shifts. Interestingly, Kove has also decided to spread the weight of the fuel more evenly across the bike, as it now makes use of three fuel tanks in a bid to improve handling and high-speed stability on off-road terrain. The rider can reportedly select which fuel tank supplies gas to the engine via switches on the dash.

Kove says that the new 450 Rally EX weighs in at just 282 pounds dry, a notable weight reduction of 38 pounds versus the Dakar-finishing Rally 450 Pro. To achieve this, Kove made use of lightweight materials such as magnesium alloy, titanium, carbon fiber, and a myriad of composites and advanced plastics. Suspension hardware has also been beefed up, with a chunky 49mm inverted fork up front and a progressive link monoshock at the rear. The bike subsequently comes to a stop with Taisko brakes.

To cater to the enthusiast market, Kove has announced that it plans to launch a limited production run of 50 units of the new 450 Rally EX. The bikes will be made available to the public at a premium price tag of 19,999 Euros, or about $21,391 USD.

