Givi Gears Up For Adventure With New Trekker Outback Evo Luggage

Luggage solutions are an essential upgrade for anyone looking to do any sort of touring. It doesn’t really matter what kind of bike you ride, chances are your stock setup simply doesn’t have the capacity to haul around a couple days’ worth of stuff. Luckily, the aftermarket is filled to the brim with manufacturers that dedicate themselves solely to offering the best luggage options for two-wheel aficionados.

Among the most popular brands is Italian specialist Givi. The brand is frequently called upon by OEMs to produce as-standard luggage options for large tourers and adventure bikes, and at EICMA 2023, it rolled out a new lineup of adventure-ready luggage. Dubbed the Outback Evo, these heavy-duty luggage pieces are designed to carry everything you need, and as the name suggests, should be capable of withstanding the harshest conditions, similar to what we find in the Land Down Under.

Luckily, you don’t need to be from Australia to get a hold of the Givi Outback Evo range, as the brand is expected to make it available through its wide global distribution network. Like all of Givi’s premium stuff, the Outback Evo is made entirely in Italy, and blends a rugged, eye-catching design, a wide selection of accessories, and durable build quality which Givi says provides “exceptional stress resistance.”

The Outback Evo range is subdivided into three pieces – a large Trekker Outback Evo Top Case and the Trekker Outback Evo Contoured Side Bags. These items come with mounts compatible with all sorts of bikes, but it’s important to note that said mounts and brackets are sold separately.



For starters, the Trekker Outback Evo Top Case has a distinctly adventure focused feel about it. Equipped with 42 liters of storage, the top case makes use of Givi’s tried and tested Monokey mounting system for a secure fit. It also has an adjustable resistance hinge system with newly designed corners for added durability and longevity. Givi says that the new top case is designed specifically for maxi-enduro and adventure bikes, so it made sure that a modular or full-face helmet can be fitted with ease. Furthermore, the top case also has a slow-close feature, so no more pinched fingers when storing your stuff.

To complete the package, Givi also offers the new Trekker Outback Evo Side Bags. These side panniers are designed specifically for motorbikes with a right-hand side upswept exhaust, so the right side pannier is slightly smaller, with a 33-liter capacity. Meanwhile, the left side pannier has a bigger 37-liter capacity. For added convenience, the side case features a detachable lid system, as well as Givi’s Hold It Active System. Although sold separately, Givi says it has frame mounts for the new saddle bags for the new Suzuki V-Strom 800, BMW R 1200/1250 GS, and Honda Africa Twin 1100.