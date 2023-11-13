QJ Motor, one of the biggest Chinese motorcycle manufacturers, has always been known for its aggressive approach when it comes to rolling out new models. The parent company of the likes of Keeway and Benelli – brands which are big in Europe, it’s easy to see why QJ Motor has so many models in its roster, as a lot of these bikes go on to be rebadged under the sub-brands of QJ.

That being said at EICMA 2023, QJ Motor showcased quite a few interesting models. One of them is the new SRT 800SX, QJ Motor’s entrant into the rapidly growing middleweight adventure bike segment. With the mid-sized ADV market dominated by the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700, Honda Transalp XL750, and even the Aprilia Tuareg 660, bikes like the QJ Motor SRT 800SX present themselves as budget-friendly alternatives packing a similar level of technology and performance.

Diving right into the details, the QJ Motor SRT 800SX is packing an 800cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with an eight-valve cylinder head. The engine has a bore and stroke of 66mm by 65.7mm, and churns out a decent 91 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 77 Nm (54 pound-feet) of torque at 8,000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch for extra convenience. Meanwhile, the bike gets long-travel suspension consisting of inverted forks up front, and monoshock at the rear.

Designed with long-distance touring in mind, the SRT 800SX is equipped with a large 18.5-liter fuel tank that promises quite a lot of range in between fill ups. It also gets a large, full-color TFT display, full LED lights, and dual-channel ABS for extra safety on all road conditions. QJ Motor has yet to announce any pricing and availability information about the 2024 SRT 800SX, but chances are it’ll come in at a much more affordable price than the other, more mainstream players in the middleweight ADV segment.

Bikes like the QJ Motor 800SX may seem easy to disregard at first glance. However, some Chinese made adventure bikes, such as the CFMoto Ibex 800, have proven that they have what it takes to bring their A-game to the mainstream market. Now, whether or not this is the case with QJ Motor’s 800SX remains to be seen.