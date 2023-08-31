QJ Motor SRK1000RR Reportedly Entering Production In 2024

Chinese-made motorcycles are getting more and more powerful and technologically advanced. This is largely attributed to Chinese manufacturers forming strategic partnerships with European brands. We've seen this with CFMoto, as the recently launched crop of 800cc middleweights from the Chinese brand openly make use of KTM technology.

Another brand that has big plans for the future is QJ Motor. As you probably already know, it's one of the biggest, if not the biggest, Chinese motorcycle manufacturers in the world, and has a seemingly endless supply of resources at its disposal. The fact that the brand has been working closely with MV Agusta is a telltale sign that big things are coming in the not too distant future.

That being said, we may be in for a big surprise from QJ Motor, one that will surely come to the delight of performance enthusiasts. A recent report by MCN states that a liter-class superbike called the SRK1000RR is headed for production, and yes, it's being developed in partnership with MV Agusta. According to the report, the motorcycle is expected to make its debut before the end of 2023, and enter production early in 2024.

Indeed, QJ Motor's partnership with MV Agusta has been going on for some time now. We know that the Chinese company was contracted to co-develop MV's Lucky Explorer set to be offered in two versions – 5.5 and 9.5. Furthermore, Benelli, yet another company under the Qianjiang group, was rumored to be producing a new four-cylinder sportbike also powered by an MV Agusta engine.

Back to the topic at hand, the styling of the purported SRK1000RR clearly takes several hints from MV Agusta's machinery, particularly the Brutale 1000. A look at the rear single-sided swingarm makes it clear that we could see advanced technological features on this bike derived from the Italian manufacturer. Furthermore, the bike's trellis frame mated to an aluminum subframe can be seen peeking underneath the fairings.

When it comes to performance, it's important to note that the upcoming SRK1000RR isn't expected to be on the same level of performance as the MV Agusta Brutale 1000. In fact, it isn't even going to be at par with Japanese liter-bikes, either. Instead of the potent 998cc four-cylinder engine with 205 horsepower, the SRK1000RR is set to be powered by the 921cc four-cylinder engine showcased in the 921 S concept. Here, it'll produce a much more docile 127 horsepower at 10,500 rpm and 70 pound-feet of torque at 8,100 rpm.