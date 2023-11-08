CFMoto has released quite a few new exciting models at EICMA 2023, however, one that stands out especially for adventure enthusiasts is the MT-X Concept. Clearly inspired by the growing middleweight rally-inspired adventure segment, the CFMoto MT-X Concept is all about off-road performance blended with cutting-edge technology. Let’s take a look at some of the details.

Being that the MT-X Concept is exactly that, a concept, CFMoto intentionally left a lot of information out when it came to its spec sheet. The biggest mystery of all is what engine will be powering this rugged machine, however, judging from the images found in the teaser video, we can guess that it’s probably an iteration of the 800cc engine found in the 800MT, which subsequently, makes use of KTM’s technology in the LC8c parallel-twin engine. If this is the case, then chances are it’ll produce close to 100 horsepower, putting it squarely in the shooting range of bikes like that KTM 890 Adventure and BMW F 900 GS.

As for the details that we do know, it’s clear that CFMoto is leaning heavily into the brand’s adventurous DNA, particularly that associated with the MT lineup. The MT-X concept features rugged, rally-inspired bodywork, and a fascia that looks very much like the 800MT adventure bike. Additionally, it rolls on a 21-inch front wheel, and gets a very tall ground clearance thanks to increased suspension travel. On the technology side of the story, the CFMoto MT-X Concept receives a full-LED headlight, and an eight-inch TFT touch screen display inspired by navigation towers found on rally bikes for a more authentic, race-inspired experience.

Apart from all that information, we’re left second guessing what else the new CFMoto MT-X Concept has to offer. What we do know is that the bike seems to be quite an off-road performer, with the test pilot in the video thrashing the bike around in the sand in true rally fashion. In the press conference, the CFMoto spokesperson stated that the bike will be “available very soon,” so we’ll have to wait and see as more details become available.

