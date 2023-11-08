Back in 2022, Bimota revealed the Tera concept, a sign that it had plans of moving beyond the sportbike segment and more into the world of touring and adventure. Now, at EICMA 2023, the bike has become a reality, and has been uncovered in all its glory. Interestingly, Bimota has managed to take its sleek and outlandish styling from its sportbikes like the Tesi, and reimagine it into an adventure-touring model.

Just like the Bimota Tesi H2, the new Tera also makes use of technology from Japanese manufacturer Kawasaki. At its heart lies the 999cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four cylinder engine complete with a supercharger. The result here is a tourer that pumps out an outlandish 197 horsepower and 101 pound-feet of torque. Of course, with this much power on tap, Bimota has made sure that the Tera is equipped to handle this performance. Suspension consists of a unique front end borrowed from the Tesi complete with an Ohlins TTX 36 gas-charged shock with external reservoir. A similar setup handles suspension duties at the rear, too.

In the off chance you find the Tera’s suspension setup lacking, Bimota also offers an optional semi-active suspension system from Marzocchi, which also boosts wheel travel to 145mm and 165mm at the front and rear respectively. The standard Ohlins system offers 114mm and 135mm of suspension travel at the front and rear respectively.

With close to 200 horsepower on tap, it goes without saying that the Tera should be capable of coming to a stop at a moment’s notice. Indeed, on paper, this seems to be the case, as the bike is equipped with a Brembo braking system complete with Kawasaki’s Intelligent Anti-lock Braking system (KIBS). The setup consists of two four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers that clamp down on semi-floating 330-millimeter rotors, while the rear used a single two-piston caliper.

With technology and performance out of the way, let’s shift our focus to the Tera’s styling. Like all of Bimota’s other models, the Tera stands out thanks to its wild design, featuring a unique front end and menacing fascia. The bike has a very muscular design with a lot of its visual mass concentrated to the front of the bike. The Bimota Tera will also be sold in two versions – one in red and shod in road-focused touring tires, and another more adventurous version finished in khaki, and decked out with built-in side panniers.

Naturally, a bike as exclusive as the new Bimota Tera will be quite challenging to come by, and Bimota has yet to disclose official pricing information about the new model. Nevertheless, should you be serious about wanting to get your hands on this new model, as well as any other bike from Bimota’s list of exclusive machines, you can check out their website, or visit one of their dealers (a dealer locator is available on their website).