Get Up Close And Personal With The Bimota Tesi H2

Most people think of sportbikes when they think of stunning, moving art pieces on two wheels. This is especially true for folks like myself who like contemporary machines over two-wheelers designed in a neo-retro aesthetic. Even if the Ducati Panigale V4 and the BMW S 1000 RR are among the most exquisite bikes ever made, you could argue that they are nothing compared to the bike we're talking about today.

In the world of motorcycles, not many people are familiar with the Bimota brand. On the other hand, once you've seen one of its works, you probably won't forget it. Sportbikes are the main product line for the Italian motorcycle company Bimota. The firm, which had to lock its doors in the early 2000s, was revived by none other than Kawasaki, who bought a 49 percent stake in it. Unsurprisingly, Bimota's revived motorcycles were equipped with Kawasaki technology. However, there was a catch.

The Bimota Tesi H2, which was displayed by one of the Philippines' largest motorcycle distributors, Wheeltek, during the recently concluded California Superbike School, is unlike any other motorbike in existence, as you can see in the pictures below.

The outrageous front suspension arrangement is probably what draws your attention first. In fact, a billet aluminum alloy swingarm serves as the front suspension instead of the standard telescopic forks seen on almost all other motorcycles. This configuration not only makes the Tesi H2 look extremely amazing and otherworldly, but also gives it excellent handling by removing brake-dive and stiffening up the front end. The Tesi H2 (214 kilos dry) is even lighter than the Ninja H2 (238 kilograms dry) on which it was built thanks to this system's lightweight construction.

While we're talking about the Ninja H2, it should be noted that the Tesi has the same 998cc inline-four engine as this bike, thus the H2 in its name. Thanks to the bike's ram-air technology, the supercharger, which emits a characteristic whirring sound as a consequence of the sonic boom created within its casing, generates an astounding 238 horsepower. We're unsure if the Tesi H2 will be sold in the Philippine market as of this writing. However, it carries a startling 64,000 Euro price tag in Europe.

Gallery: Get Up Close And Personal With The Bimota Tesi H2