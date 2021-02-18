It’s been a long road for Bimota’s Tesi H2. In July 2020, the upcoming superbike hit production delays in the form of COVID-19 shutdowns. By September, Bimota released the specs and pricing. As spring approaches, we’re bracing for the Tesi H2’s arrival, but Bimota is raising the stakes by announcing a Carbon Edition.

The Tesi H2 already features some of the most unique engineering decisions in today’s market. Borrowing the supercharged Kawasaki Ninja H2 engine and still championing the hub center steering movement, the new Bimota won’t blend into the crowd. Brembo Stylema calipers, Ohlins TTX suspension, and a quickshifter highlight the Tesi H2’s other attributes. All that hardware isn’t complete without top-of-the-line software and the Bosch IMU works seamlessly with the nine-level traction control and launch control.

Covering all that technological goodness will be immaculate carbon fiber. From tail to tip, the lightweight bodywork will only amplify the status of an absolute head-turner. Along with the carbon fiber galore, the special edition sportbike will also sports its own graphics. More restrained than the standard trim’s gray and red-white-green accents, the minor color hits only highlight this carbon fiber masterpiece.

Bimota will only produce 250 units of the standard Tesi H2 and the Carbon Edition will be even more exclusive. With only 10 examples planned for production, the company reassured fans that a second production run isn’t out of the question. However, the original Tesi H2 Carbon Editions have to sell out before Bimota fires up the production line again. With a £60,000 ($83,700 USD) price tag, a second run isn't’ written in stone, but it isn’t unlikely either.

Units should be available by March but we’ll keep our fingers crossed in the meantime. We’re almost at the starting gate with the Bimota Tesi H2, and if the Carbon Edition is a success, it’ll be a long time before we reach the finish line.